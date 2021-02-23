Longview graduate and Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is setting up a virtual benefit to help Texans who will need help recovering from the winter storm last week.
McConaughey, who also has a best-selling book out, "Greenlights," shared a video asking people to check on neighbors now that the snow has melted.
"Now is the best time to safely check on your neighbors. Go knock on a door. Go volunteer. If you are a have, please help out a have-not. There's a bunch of 'em. In your neighborhood, across the street," he said. "Wherever you can get to, if you can, if it is needed, please do."
McConaughey realizes the long-term problems facing residents from the storm. His Just Keep Living Foundation is already in place at Longview ISD.
The foundation already has a link for people to donate and help Texans in need. He is setting this up as a partnership with the foundation and his wife, Camila Alves.
"Camilla and I are presently working with some wonderful organizations on the ground in Texas. but we know that help is going to be needed for a while," McConaughey explained. "That's why Camilla, the Just Keep Livin' Foundation and I are putting together a virtual benefit within the next two weeks to directly help the necessary long-term effort to rebuild Texas and take care of those in need."
McConaughey will have daily updates on his Instagram page as well.
He opened his video with, "Howdy world, howdy America, howdy Texas. As you know, my home state of Texas was just hit with the worst winter storm it has had in the last seven years. It left a whole lotta people without power, without water and without a whole lotta basic necessities. And while most of the power is thankfully being restored, busted water lines from hospitals to so many homes has left so many homes without the bare necessities they need to survive."
See video here:
At the end, McConaughey added, "As well, I'll be making daily posts to let people know how to keep safe during these times, find resources, help volunteer and support others as well as provide checklists to ensure that you are doing all you can and need to do to stabilize, rebuild and get back to living ... In the meantime and at all times, you know what to do."