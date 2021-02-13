A Longview woman and Lindale native will perform on the hit show "American Idol."
DJ Johnson is on the season premiere at 7 p.m. and in a fun pun on Facebook she asks, "Will Lionel Richie give me that Golden Ticket? ... HELLO, you're going to have to tune in to American Idol on ABC this Sunday at 8/7c to find out."
Johnson has a YouTube page called DJ Johnson where she has videos performing several cover songs. However, she has an original song called "Scars" where she sings and plays the piano.
One of the judges, Katy Perry (a singer who has nine No. 1 songs to her credit) says "keep being brave" during one of the commercials for the first show. At one point, Johnson puts her hand on her face, crying tears of joy.
According to abc.com, this is the fourth season of American Idol and the website offers a place to watch the show live. The show originally aired for 15 years, but took two years off after the season finale in 2016.
Johnson also said on Facebook, "4 days!!! I’m a little nervous but still very excited and can’t wait for the season premiere this Sunday! Have a blessed day everyone! Sending much love!"
According to the website, therealityTV.com, Johnson said singing for the judges was the “scariest and best choice” she’s ever made. The website said "she passed the preliminaries with flying colors, but auditioning in front of the judges is a whole new thing."