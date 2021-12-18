Five-year-old Allison Bailey was over-the-moon excited Saturday morning to meet Santa Claus. She gave jolly, old Saint Nick her best hearty "ho, ho, ho," and showed off her skipping abilities.
She even got asked to be one of the elves at Santa's workshop in the North Pole.
Allison and her mom were among several kids and families who came by to see Santa at the Big Shot Coffee House, located at 16700 FM 2493 in Tyler.
After her discussion with Santa, she excitedly noted, "we’re both wearing red." Allison said she likes Christmas so much and love is the best present someone can receive.
This year, she's got a unicorn stuffie on her wishlist. After her visit, she and her mom made plans to bring her 3-year-old sister to see Santa as well.
Owner Lydia Baskin said Big Shot has been open for almost a year, and she wanted to do something special for the kids who visit.
Baskin said in Santa's off-time, he's a regular at the shop and a good friend of hers. She was happy to see the kids' smiling faces.
"I’m giddy. I’m like giggling back here watching these kids," Baskin said.