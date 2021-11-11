When retired Lt. Col. Jim Snow enlisted into the military in 1963, young men around his age were getting drafted to fight in the Vietnam War. He joined on his own volition, not knowing that he would ultimately serve 27 years and rise in rank multiple times.
"I didn’t join for a career," he said. "I raised my right hand and took the oath."
Snow's father, who served in World War II, was stationed in Kansas when Snow was just a kid coming out of high school and taking some college classes.
"Before I went into the military, I worked for a brewing company in Kansas City and I did that for a little over 30 days. At that point in time, I learned when you stayed for 30 days they offered you to join the union," Snow said. "I didn’t want to be a member (of the union) and I didn’t want to work for a brewing company for years."
He decided to enlist and give the Army a try despite his initial lack of interest.
He recalled his father was stationed in Okinawa in 1950 and then the Korean War began. He was in the third grade seeing bombers flying over toward South Korea and North Korea. As a kid, he also lived in Germany and France.
Over time, his service became something he "wouldn’t trade for anything in the world." He called it the greatest thing someone can do in life because of the people, places and memories.
"It provides the things that you really want to do, and it makes you grow, not only mentally and physically," Snow said. "The military became a good place. It allowed you the opportunity to further your education, gave you a paycheck and gave you the opportunity to see the world if you wanted to."
In 1966, he was accepted into the officer candidacy school after wanting to rise in rank and become more responsible.
Snow became a second lieutenant in October 1966, and the following year he earned the first lieutenant title. In 1968, he rose up to be a captain.
Later, a rise in rank came more slowly. Snow became a major eight or nine years after reaching captain. Roughly six to seven years later, he was a lieutenant colonel.
Snow said he got to be a helicopter pilot and a transportation officer. He met with American and German troops as a liaison. Over the years, Snow was stationed in Vietnam, Korea and Germany.
"You do become worldly," he said. "You don’t stay in those places, but you’re actually taking vacations and travel and get to see the world."
He returned to the base where he began as a private to retire 27 years later.
Giving back
Snow remained committed to his country and its veterans after he retired in 1990. He is a co-founder of the one-stop shop for East Texas veterans CAMP V in Tyler, also known as Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans.
For several years, he has teamed up with fellow veterans and advocates to help service members find the resources they need to adjust to life outside of the military.
"I believe in the idea that although the uniform comes off, you never stop serving. You don’t just want to sit at home or work on the house," Snow said.
He noted the veteran population, especially those who served in the Korean War and World War II, is quickly diminishing.
"Well, the Vietnam guys like me, we’re not far behind. When you look at Iraq and Afghanistan, there were not that many veterans coming out of there as far as the large quantity you see of the other big battles," Snow said. "It shrinks. The projection is that it’s going down. It reduces quite fast."
Snow and his wife came to Tyler in 2001 after living in Arizona and helping his mother-in-law. Their daughter and her family were living in Flint, while their son’s family lived in Florida.
Tyler became a good middle point for the Snows.
"We had never been to Tyler. We had only passed through on I-20. We decided to have a small house. It kind of grew on us," Snow said. "It just became a nice place to be and my wife’s father was born and raised in the state of Texas."
In 2008, he joined the local chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, and he wanted to start building relationships between the military and civilian populations.
"We’re nowhere near a military installation. It just seemed to me there were a lot of folks, outside of a thank you for your service, they really didn’t really understand what was going on," Snow said.
He joined forces with five other people to make a committee tasked with creating structure between the military and community.
The group helped establish a veterans court in Smith County, which came to fruition on Nov. 4, 2010. A veterans court helps veterans who face criminal charges have the treatment and the tools they need to have a productive and law-abiding lifestyle with improved mental health and successful reentry into society.
In 2011, the Mayor’s Veterans Roundtable became a function within the Tyler mayor's office to enhance and support veteran services, including employment, education, housing, medical care and mental health.
Snow said he and others worked on adding a veterans' committee for the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. The veterans' committee became the ninth one within the chamber in 2014.
In 2017, Snow and others established the East Texas Veterans Community Council as a nonprofit. At the end of that year, the nonprofit's members started looking for a location that could be a one-stop shop.
They found someone who offered the 20 acres of land where CAMP V, 3212 West Front St., now stands. He said the campus is growing with three buildings currently and another coming in 2022 to house a gymnasium.
CAMP V serves a 14-county region across East Texas, and Snow hopes to add other locations outside of Tyler.
Snow also aspires to have Tyler recognized as a veteran military-friendly community in the United States.
Lessons as a veteran
Snow said he tells high school students about the education and job opportunities offered by enlisting in the military.
"You could go to college and still get a paycheck. The only obligation you have is you have to pay back time, and it’ll build a career for you if you want to," Snow said. "My first paycheck in the service was $20 for one month. Today you look at the pay scale, look at the idea that you can be retired after 20 years."
He added veterans can build a business after their retirement and relax.
Snow said the major issues for veterans can be having trouble finding a job and struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.
He said that while several veterans need help with their VA benefits and financial assistance, many simply need information, such as the best local estate agent, the best schools for their kids, the quality of colleges and best doctors in the area.
"People who leave the service don’t know how to relate to the civilian population. When they try to put a resume together, I don’t know how to put it in the jargon," Snow said. "Some of these folks are still having PTSD and things of that nature. They don’t know who exactly to go to and who to talk to."