Jacksonville native Kirk Sadler, 39, loves to make people smile, especially during the holiday season.
On Thursday, Sadler headed to the assisted living community at Angelina House, the first stop of many to visit with seniors and bring them some Christmas cheer.
This year marks the 16th anniversary of Sadler dressing as Santa Claus to sing Christmas carols and hand out candy canes to local seniors. Sadler has been serving as a volunteer for 18 years.
Despite being born with special needs and battling leukemia a few years after graduating high school, Sadler continues to be a beacon of light to the Jacksonville community.
Sadler said it was important for the seniors to be visited this time of year, something he loves to do.
“I wanted to bring some joy to the residents during the Christmas season,” he said. “The residents should be able to see and visit with Santa Claus every year,”
“I want them to be a part of the Christmas celebration,” Sadler added. “I give out candy canes and we sing; it really warms my heart, and the people love me out there.”
Sadler said he is proud to be a part of the Jacksonville community and enjoys giving back.
“Jacksonville is my home and I love all of the people and friends here,” he said.
Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham said Sadler is a special part of the town and sets a great example.
“I have known Kirk basically all his life; he is just a great friend,” he said. “In fact, I recently proclaimed it Kirk Sadler Day here in the City of Jacksonville on this 39th birthday a couple weeks ago.”
“It is really great that he sets the example for all of us to remember that giving is more important than receiving during the Christmas season,” Gorham said.
Angela House Activity Director Lindsey Roddy said it was a special event the residents looked forward to each year.
“I think it's a sweet gesture during the holiday season,” she said. “And, it's special because it's something the residents look forward to every year, and during the Christmas holiday it brings some extra joy into their lives.”
“And, it’s not just here,” Roddy added, “He goes to several assisted living and senior communities.”
Roddy said although the visits mean a lot to the residents, they also bring joy to Sadler.
“He really loves being Santa,” she said.