JACKSONVILLE – Bright, colorfully painted pieces of art filled the entry hall of Jacksonville ISD's East Side Elementary on Tuesday as an annual event took on a new, special meaning this year — to celebrate the legacy of a beloved teacher.
Young artists used their creations to raise money for a scholarship in honor of Holly Fults, who taught at East Side Elementary for eight years and lost her battle with cancer earlier this year.
Students at the elementary school put their art skills to the test for the eighth annual Silent Auction Art Show. The event is a way for students to showcase their work and contribute to a specific charity.
Approximately 570 students from pre-kindergarten to fourth grade created a piece of art that was sold at the show for $3 to benefit the Holly Fults “I Can Do Hard Things" Scholarship Fund. Each class also created a piece of art to be auctioned off.
Principal Jodi Alderete explained in the past the auction was conducted a little differently.
“For the past seven years, parents ‘bid’ on the art with canned goods instead of money. We then donated all the canned goods to H.O.P.E.,” Alderete said. “East Side, along with our parent-teacher organization, has established a scholarship this year in memory of Mrs. Fults who passed away in January. All bids will be by cash or check this year and will benefit the scholarship fund.”
Moving forward, the art show will benefit the scholarship fund each year, according to Alderete.
The scholarship fund benefits Jacksonville High School students who plan on pursuing a teaching career. The scholarship fund’s first recipient, Katie Lucky, was awarded last week. Lucky will attend Texas A&M University, where she will be majoring in education.
Alderete said starting the scholarship fund in conjunction with the annual art show was a wonderful way to honor such a courageous and loved member of their staff and community.
“Holly Fults was a beloved kindergarten teacher here at East Side. Mrs. Fults touched the lives of countless students, parents and co-workers. She battled cancer like a true warrior and taught us all that we can do hard things,” Alderete said.
Fellow kindergarten teacher Jordan Eley, who is in her first year of teaching, said Fults was a true inspiration.
“She was so wonderful and really she was the one who showed me just how magical teaching kindergarten could be,” Eley said. “I know they are going to continue this event each year in her honor which makes me really happy. It makes it feel like she is still here with us.”
Attendees who purchased individual art pieces were able to take them home Tuesday evening. The winner of the silent auction will be notified by the end of the week.