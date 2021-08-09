Hundreds gathered in downtown Mineola on Saturday morning to honor fallen soldiers at the first-ever GoldStars Tribute Wall in Texas.
Before arriving in Texas, the traveling memorial made stops in states across the country, including Georgia and Florida, but never before in Texas.
When Mineola Mayor Jayne Lankford first heard the GoldStars Tribute Wall wanted to make a stop in Mineola, she was right on board.
"We're honored. We're getting the blessing on this. I'll tell you ... there was not a second of hesitation. We love our patriots, we honor our fallen and we're so proud this wall is in Mineola, Texas," Lankford said.
Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron also gave welcoming remarks at the ceremony Saturday, which honored GoldStar Families, also known as immediate family members of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.
"Because our county is home to thousands of veterans, I want to say close to 5,000 or 6,000 of them, I would especially like to recognize and to welcome all our veterans and their families and thank them for our service to our country," she said. "Were it not for our military and their selfless service to our country, we would not be here today and enjoy the freedoms that we've become accustomed to, and in fact, become accustomed to."
Hebron told the story about coming from a military family and how much honor comes with being from a military background.
"This tribute wall is a visual reminder of the need for us to never forget and to always remember, honor, respect and thank those fallen heroes and their families for their ultimate sacrifice to our country," Hebron said.
Hebron encouraged everyone to remember and honor fallen heroes not with words or thanks, but with living lives that are worthy of their sacrifice.
"Wherever you are. If you're a man, a woman, a child in your family, the best way that we can honor these fallen heroes is to live lives that are worthy to the sacrifices they made by living lives of honor, truth, freedom, justice, and supporting those values for which they so humbly sacrificed," she said.
Past Department Commander of the American Legion Jeff Perkins spoke about a quote: "All gave some, some gave all."
All the veterans that are present today, are all that gave some. The gold stars represent the ones that gave all. We are here to honor those. We should honor them every day," Perkins said.
Perkins said the wall also served as a tool and encouraged attendees to learn about the heroes that died.
"Over 7,000 have died from Iraq and Afghanistan since 2001. I've read all 7,000 stories. I've read about how each one of them was killed or where they were at. If you really want to honor our fallen heroes, pick out two or three, four or five names. Then go home and research and find out what these real heroes are all about," he said.
David Mcelroy, director of the Jackson, Mississippi Trail Of Honor, a Day 6 stop for Run For The Wall, the largest and longest organized cross-country motorcycle run that promotes healing among all veterans and their families, said they were about to accomplish their 32nd year crossing the country, riding for those who can't when the pandemic began in 2020.
As a result, events were canceled. Mcelroy's heart was torn, so he created a movement called Flags of Honor. His concept was to have people launch flags wherever they were across the country, and converge in D.C. for Memorial Day.
One flag was presented at sunrise at the Vietnam Veteran's memorial in D.C. on Memorial Day in 2020. That afternoon, Mcelroy drove to Illinois and presented the second Never Forget Flag at sunset at the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial.
At the ceremony Saturday, Mcelroy presented those flags at the GoldStars Tribute Wall which were flown over D.C. and Illinois, called the Never Forget Flags.
Twelve new stars were also added to the wall, all of which served at Fort Hood.
"Look at their names, know their stories," said John Ring, organizer of the GoldStars Tribute Wall, which was presented to him in Georgia by friends.
When it was presented to him, it was revealed the wall had never been presented in Texas.
He made it his mission and began organizing the arrival of the wall in Texas.
"Having walked across the state of Texas and meeting GoldStar families all across the country, it's very important to honor and remember the sacrifices made by our brothers and sisters, but also their families," he said."Just seeing the wall be in Texas, it means a lot to me and I'm just glad to see so many people coming together to make it happen."
He presented the family of Lance corporal Shane Lee Goldman who died April 5, 2004 serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. His sister, Misty Goldman and mother, Jan Manshack, thanked Mineola and Wood County.
"This is a very special gift," Goldman said. "Some of you may not really know what it means to have a family member up there. It's hard. When you see their name on something so special, it's hard, but over time, the hardness and the sadness get replaced with pride and you're actually a little more joyful and honored to see their name on something like that. It says a lot."
The GoldStar family shared stories of Goldman, who was only 20 when he died. According to his family, there are five other stars on the GoldStar Wall that were with Goldman the day he died.
"Things like this help us remember. Seeing everybody that shows up be a part of that, that's what helps us get through. Shane would be very proud. We're very proud. We're very thankful," Goldman said.
She said she won't look at the GoldStar Tribute and be sad, but she will look at it and be proud.
"His last letter to me, he never finished. I still can't read it. I try, but I can't. One day I will, so in the meantime when I get to thinking about things and sad like so, I'm honored and I'm proud and I choose to remember the joy," she said.
She encouraged GoldStar families to find joy and make their fallen loved ones proud and happy for what they did.
After the ceremony, GoldStar families had the chance to say their fallen soldier's name, their branch of service and date.
Over five families did so, with tears in their eyes.
At the end of the ceremony, there was a wreath presentation by Goldman's family. There was also a Quilts of Valor presentation in downtown Mineola on West Commerce Street near the Veterans Memorial and Gazebo area.