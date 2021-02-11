For nearly a year, Tommy has been working as a dishwasher at Sweet Sue's in Tyler. But when he's not at work, he is homeless and resides in a wooded area in Tyler with his dog Duke.
Tommy walks to his job and earns his paycheck of $300 every two weeks. But as temperatures continue to drop and soon into the single-digits, it was doing to be more difficult in the blistering cold and wintry weather. Snow is forecasted for the early part of next week and Monday could see a low of just 1° F.
That's where Callynth Finney and a street team of caring individuals stepped up to raise the money needed for a week's stay at a hotel near Tommy's workplace.
"It means a lot. I've been at Sweet Sue's for almost a year now and trying to find a place. Right now, there ain't no places out there," Tommy said. "The hotel room they got me, I stayed there once before so I knew that they let dogs in."
He said it feels good to have support from Finney and other community members.
Finney reached out to family and friends through Facebook to seek donations to help Tommy. They used her personal Venmo account, @Callynth-Finney, to gather the donations.
"I felt super supported by the community time and time again. Every time I ask for help, they make it happen and all I really end up doing is asking and taking the gifts and that have been given and using them to help other people," Finney said. "I'm not the only that does this. There are several of us that do this. We're sort of a street team that just help with emergency situations."
Finney said she knows there several local organizations that help homeless people, such as the Salvation Army, PATH and Highway 80 Rescue Mission. However, she and her teammates are here to help the homeless with immediate or emergency needs. She's been helping the homeless for several years by giving them food, hand-warmers, blankets, other supplies and donations.
There are several areas in Tyler the homeless live. Some have tents, others do not. It is a 45-minute walk to get to some of them to help. Finney and Sarah Bulloch delivered small propane refill tanks to some and the Tyler Police Department also checked on their well-being.
The street team even loaded up dogs and cats and found warm shelter for the pets of the homeless residents until they can safely be outside. Some homeless residents just wanted a clean blanket and a hug to get through the night.
In the future, Finney hopes they can get a 15-passenger van to keep supplies in and for volunteers to drive around to help year-round.
"We would work with the local organizations like PATH, Hunger for Love and Gateway and Highway 80 Rescue Mission and Hand-Up Network to be able to meet the emergency needs on the streets," Finney said. "So that would involve the ability to assess the situations get people where they need to go, see what their needs are, what help there is for them. Even if it's just some water, hand-warmers, things to help keep them warm, getting them where they need to go."
Finney's group helps during times of cold, injuries, a need for counseling.
"Some are not ready to leave the street for what ever reason, but in time our hope is that everyone would and in being relationships when they get to that point then we pass them on to the organizations that can help them long-term," she said.
She added that a hug and thank you from the people she helps is a "wonderful" feeling. As she helps out, she thinks what if her child was the homeless one.
"If my child were homeless, I would really want someone to reach out and help them," Finney said. "I feel like that's how God cares about us. We're all God's children and He would say, 'take care of these children they're mine.' The goal is to love them as God would want us to."