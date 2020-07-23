For years, the staff at Caldwell Zoo had planned to breed another endangered reticulated giraffe. On June 7, the zoo got its wish, and welcomed a new female baby giraffe into the world.
Only about 15,780 reticulated giraffes remain in the wild, which is about a 50% decline from three decades ago. The species, which is native to parts of Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia, was categorized as endangered in 2018, according to the Giraffe Conversation Foundation.
Within 30 minutes of being born, the baby giraffe was standing. Another 45 minutes later, she was walking around and exploring. However, the struggle of new life was far from over.
“After about 24 hours of watching this baby giraffe that we had, we realized that something was wrong with this baby,” Caldwell Zoo’s Curator of Mammals Scotty Stainback said.
The baby giraffe wasn’t getting the nutrition it needed from its mother, Nyala, so the staff at Caldwell Zoo made the judgment call to perform an emergency plasma transfusion with the help of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“She was lethargic, she was not wanting to get up and interact with her mother, she wouldn’t nurse, and was having hiccup-like spasms that prevented her from getting any sleep, so she was very tired,” Kara Moss, a keeper in the zoo’s mammal department, said.
The staff at the zoo successfully performed the transfusion, as well as provided the baby giraffe with other necessary IV fluids. Although the transfusion and additional fluids helped initially, the baby giraffe still wouldn’t eat, and her health started to decline a second time.
“That baby was doing well, just super good; and then it’s like we hit a brick wall,” Stainback said.
“It started to feel like we were losing her a little bit; and a lot of us started to prepare for the worst,” Mammals Keeper Evelyn Powell said.
After the second decline in the baby giraffe’s health, the zoo staff knew that they would have to try something else. Because the baby giraffe wouldn’t nurse from her mother, the staff made the difficult decision to nurse the giraffe by a tube.
“It was a really difficult decision to pull baby from mom, just because Nyala was doing such a good job at being a mom in the first couple of days,” Powell said. “We never like to have to raise the animal ourselves.”
The zoo staff said they knew once the baby giraffe started being tube and bottle fed, there was no turning back.
“What that means is, we kind of step in as mom,” Moss said.
Although finding a milk formula and a feeding presentation that the baby giraffe accepted was a process of trial and error, the zoo staff finally found that regular cow’s milk was baby giraffe’s diet of choice.
“It is working. She’s getting the nutrients that she needs, she’s getting stronger every single day,” Powell said.
Now that the staff bottle-feeds her, the baby giraffe is not only healthy but has also made friends with her keepers.
“She’s strong, she’s tough, she’s determined to survive, she’s got spunk, she’s got pretty much everything that you’d want her to have,” Mammals Keeper Ricki Snyder said.
The baby giraffe is now doing so well, that the public can now see her at Caldwell Zoo.
Zoo staff will be posting a contest on their Facebook page to find a name for the new baby giraffe, and the winner of the contest will be able to meet the giraffe personally.