Last year, Jake Smelser was helping park cars during the PGA Texas State Open.
One year later, Smelser, a 2019 Troup High grad and Stephen F. Austin student, is on the brink of making the two-day cut to golf in the final championship rounds.
To play in the event at the Cascades Club in Tyler, Smelser had to qualify, and he did in style, shooting a 4-under 67 on June 30 at a PGA qualifier at the Cascades Club, fighting off a strep throat.
But he knew he didn’t want to park the car of 2020 Texas State Open champion Mitchell Meissner, he wanted to golf with him.
“I woke up that first morning last year and I was running late to work and after I got there I thought, ‘Man, I should be teeing off right now, I should not be out here parking cars.’ It humbled me a little bit,” Smelser said. “It made me work more and get to where I want to be. I worked for it and I feel like I earned it.”
The Northern Texas PGA (NTPGA) event is sponsored by Higginbotham Construction in Tyler.
“My mom (Mandy Smelser) actually works for Higginbotham, so it’s pretty cool. But I actually work for the NTPGA so if I don’t make the cut, I’ll be out here working tomorrow,” Smelser said.
To make sure he is not parking cars, Smelser is watching the rest of Wednesday’s weather-delayed tournament today. He shot a 71 on Tuesday and a 1-under 69 Wednesday. He is tied for 77th but could make the cut. The defending champion Meissner is tied for 49th at -2.
His family got him into golf. His father, Mark Smelser is a golfer and his grandmother, Linda Bickery bought him his first plastic club set when he was a year old.
“When I was 3, I got a Snoopy set and I loved it,” he said. “I got it from Russell Duval, a family friend of ours.”
His parents bought him a junior set that did not feature a cartoon character.
“I’ve played in a NTPGA starting at age 9 and played in those every summer and a couple in the spring,” Smelser said while waiting for his friends to finish their round. “When I got to high school, I played in some All-American events.”
He said winning the Junior Azalea at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler was a highlight for him during the summer of his senior year.
“It was one I really wanted to win. I had played in it for so long and Hollytree had always been my nemesis and I finally won it and finally conquered it, so it was a cool experience winning that,” he said.
But his favorite moment was winning the state championship at Troup his junior year.
“We were all very close friends on that team. In fact, there is a photo of the team when we were 5 years old at the club championship. We had all gotten out of the pool and we were waiting for our dads to finish, so it was cool to grow up together and win states,” Smelser said. “Even in 5th grade, I was playing with the high school team and watching them and wanting to be out there. Troup went to states like 11 years in a row, so you want to be a part of that.”
Smelser played basketball and golf growing up. His mom was an outstanding basketball player and taught him how to make free throws, the 10-foot shot.
“My mom played basketball when she was in high school and she said, ‘You are going to learn to make free throws,’ and I never missed free throws,” he said with a laugh after being reminded he is now perfecting the 10-foot putt.
“Making the 10-footers are crucial for the pars. Once you are a 16 year old, you are hitting the ball far,” Smelser explained. “Going to a DI program at SFA has helped me with getting stronger and hitting the ball a little bit further, but mostly, I’m making those 10-foot putts and those crucial par putts that are needed.”
As a senior, he started taking lessons from PGA instructor Stetson McMillon out of the John Sikes Golf Academy at the Hollytree Country Club which he said helped him as well.
“It was a great experience being the first time I played in the Texas State Open. I had fun the first two days and hopefully the cut goes my way,” Smelser said. “It was pretty cool, I had some spectators who knew me and the staff knew me, plus my co-workers for the NTPGA.”
The 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open features 156 golfers (including former Dallas Cowboys NFL quarterback Tony Romo and former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel) and 12 NTPGA Professional competing for the title. The purse is $200,000. The best 55 scores advance and Smelser is part of over 60 golfers with a chance to move on.
Smelser is going to work hard the next two years at SFA to see where his professional golf career could go, he said. However, he is known as the “Swing Doctor” at his home course, Hilltop Country Club in Troup. As a result, he wants to teach kids and adults the game.
“I want to give back to this game that has given me so much. I want to be a teaching professional in golf. That’s my dream. I want to teach it to juniors and adults,” Smelser said. “People will come up and ask for tips and it’s pretty cool. Golf could take me anywhere in the country and with the new PGA headquarters in Frisco, I could go and get my teaching certification in Texas instead of going to Florida.”
Looking back at his first two rounds, Smelser said, “I capitalized on the par 5s. It may turn out good, it may not be, but I’ll live with it because I worked my hardest. And if I have to park cars, I’m OK with it. At least I got to golf for two days!”