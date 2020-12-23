For families across the world, a Christmas tree is a staple tradition for the holiday season. For the most part, these trees are right side up decorated with presents underneath.
This isn't the case for one family who created a tradition of hanging their tree from the ceiling for decades.
Tyler resident DeAnn Fox said it all began when she was in the second grade and she was with her mom who saw branches cut off and reattached to one another at store in Utah in the 1950s.
Inspiration struck for Fox's mother and she decided to put on a plant hook on the ceiling, where the tree would hang.
"It was fun, of course we were the only people in the area to do that," Fox said.
She added that there's no significance to the upside down tree, it's just a family tradition.
As Fox started her family, she hung the tree from the ceiling with her five children over the years. Now, two of her daughters and her son hang the trees up in their homes as well.
"We did it for years and years, and we all had kids and started doing it," she said. "It’s just a weird family tradition that we’ve kept doing.
Fox said her sisters both hang their trees upside down as well.
The innovation continued in 1995 when she remarried and her husband, Doran, used a motor to make the tree spin.
The Foxes have hung the tree up for quite some time until last year when they gave the tree to DeAnn's daughter, Erin Bailey, for her family's living room in Tyler.
"It was fun while it lasted, but it was a lot of work," she said. "It’s so unique and we loved it growing up. It’s just fun. You can buy trees upside down now, but ours is not the same. It’s not like everybody else’s."
Bailey recalled her neighbors growing up in Utah stopping and staring at the tree in her parents' home.
Now, the tradition has come into her home for her 4-year-old daughter, Delaney, to enjoy and become familiar with the tradition.
This is the first time she put the tree upside since becoming mom. She did it three other times in the past on her own.
"It’s just different from everybody else it’s been fun. For me, it’s normal but for my daughter she was none to please," Bailey said. "But she loves it now, and my neighbors have been enjoying it."
And while it's become more common over the years, Bailey said she's proud of her family's long-lasting tradition. She said she's seen upside-down trees in Grand Ole Opry gift shop in Nashville and stores in Italy.
"I like to think we’re a part of the original crew, the OGs," she said. "People are just stunned and they’ve never seen them before."
Bailey said she "absolutely" wants her daughter to be able to continue the tradition.
"I’m so extra as the whole family is. I know she’s going to be excited to do this with her kids one day," Bailey said. "I just love it. I love the idea. That’s all it is a tradition, and it’s a wicked awesome tradition."