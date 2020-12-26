Christmas was brighter for more families than expected thanks to a late donation push to first responders in the Tyler area.
The Blue Santa program, which usually helps 500 families purchase presents while children shop with police officers and other first responders, only had enough funds for 250 families.
However, breaking the event into two nights and having fundraisers like Whataburger’s “Oh! What-A-Night” pushed the total to over 310 families shopping.
During the events this month before Christmas, organizers talked about what it meant to the families and many of those helped did interviews and said what the police and first responders meant to them. Others had stories of hardship and how this helped pull them up spiritually for the holidays.
During 2020, eyes of the nation were on police officers and as the year ended, it ended on a high-note.
“This is more for the officers than it is the kids,” said Tyler Police Department Community Response Officer Chuck Boyce. “We see so much, throughout the year, and this is the one time you can let your guard down and have fun and see how blessed we are to help others.”
See Chuck get a surprise hug:
The Tyler Patrolman’s Association has hosted the annual shopping event for kids since 2007 and it has expanded from Tyler to across East Texas.
“We shopped ‘til we dropped,” Boyce added, with a laugh.
