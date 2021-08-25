It was a special day at the Atria Copeland senior living community in Tyler as the Patriot Guard Riders of East Texas lined up outside for World War II veteran August Pahmiyer.
A three-day birthday celebration kicked off Tuesday afternoon in advance of Pahmiyer's 100th birthday Thursday.
The event was organized by Atria Copeland's Lachaka Johnson, who decided Pahmiyer deserved to be celebrated for his years of living and years of service.
“We always want to acknowledge our veterans, especially when they have a milestone like this, and what better way to celebrate than having the Patriot Guard Riders show up and doing a ride for him, showing their respect and saluting our veteran,” Johnson said.
Pahmiyer’s daughter, Janet Long, who was at the celebration, emphasized how blessed she feels to celebrate her father’s birthday. She also mentioned that when they return to his hometown of Brenham, the city will designate Aug. 26 as “August Pahmiyer Day.”
Pahmiyer was born in 1921 in Karnes City but lived in Brenham for more than 70 years. He recently moved to Tyler to retire.
He served in the military for almost four years, entering the service in 1942 until 1945 when World War II ended, earning four Bronze Star Medals.
While in the military, Pahmiyer was assigned in dual roles as a rifleman and driver for a supply truck with the 681st Tank Destroyer Battalion and was in Europe on May 8, 1945, during Victory in Europe Day celebrating Germany's surrender.
Pahmiyer said his most memorable memory is defeating Hitler.
Long said her father thought about making the Army his career until he met her mother, Ella Schulz. Their marriage lasted 32 years until she died in 1978.
Pahmiyer's hobbies are watching the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys.