Most people know Courtnie Perez from Coco & Meg, the popular Longview boutique she runs with her sister, Megan Creel.
The business was very busy during the pandemic as customers around the world were shopping online. However, Perez is also busy when there is a major sporting event, as she is an official licensed dealer for the NCAA< Major League Baseball and the National Football League.
The boutique in Longview is primarily clothes and unique items for women, but when Perez is on the road at major sporting events, she is trusted to sell official merchandise, which is also an investment on her part.
Sunday was her fifth Super Bowl. Working from the Hard Rock Cafe, she was selling shirts, jerseys, hats, photos, the official coin, pins, pennants, magnets, coffee cups and other official Super Bowl items with the logo and the two teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"I enjoy meeting new people, plus there are regulars who come to this event each year and it's good to see them again," Perez said. "I like to meet the fans and hear the passion for their team. Of course I'm a Cowboys fan, but it's always good to meet other fans."
Perez was visited by others from East Texas in Tampa during the week. She works through Monday, when the fans can buy things at a discount.
Of all of her merchandise at the Super Bowl, one of her favorites is a framed photo with images of quarterback Tom Brady on the New England Patriots and on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"There are a lot of Patriots fans here in Florida who have winter houses. They buy a lot of Bucs gear. The fans of the Patriots all still love and support Tom," she said. "I sold out of them twice. It's pretty awesome to have been in 10 Super Bowls for two teams in two conferences."
While the Super Bowl is fun, Perez is just as excited to be working with her sister. She got the nickname CoCo from her grandfather and nephew now calls her that. The names were the inspiration behind CoCo & Meg.
"During Covid, because everything got canceled, so my sister and I started the boutique online," Perez said. "And our business quadrupled during Covid and now we have a store downtown ... Starting a business with my sister was fun."