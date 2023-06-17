An East Texas woman is one of six U.S. veterans selected to be featured on the Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch American Hero Edition bottles.
On Wednesday, Mineola resident Laura Jeanne was honored as Evan Williams American-Made Hero at Texas Rangers baseball game, where she threw out the first pitch, for her service in the U.S. Army and work with local organization Adapt-Able Foundation.
As one of the U.S. Army’s first female pilots, Jeanne paved the way for women in aviation.
Jeanne first served as a helicopter mechanic at Fort Rucker and Fort Knox on her way to becoming a Blackhawk helicopter pilot.
She flew at home and abroad over the course of her 10-year career, including tours in Germany and Saudi Arabia, and served in the Desert Storm conflict.
After retiring, Laura dedicated more of her time to SCUBA diving and horseback riding, but after a horseback riding accident in 2009, she became a paraplegic and worried she’d have to say goodbye to both of these activities forever.
It wasn’t until 2018 that Laura met fellow veterans Kari-Ann Melendez and Dale Davis, who were working to provide adaptive SCUBA diving experiences for people with disabilities. The meeting grew into the Adapt-Able Foundation, which Laura helped to establish.
The foundation strives to show veterans the peaceful freedom SCUBA diving can provide. Through their dives, veterans can find a sense of independence in underwater exploration, find mental healing in the weightless underwater world, and form a community based on trust.
Adapt-Able Foundation was a recipient of a 2023 Veteran Community Action Grant awarded by the Evan Williams American-Made Heroes Foundation Fund.
Evan Williams Bourbon Senior Brand Manager Molly Vincent said the company is proud to honor these heroes.
“As the second-largest selling bourbon in the world, we are proud to honor the 2023 American-Made Heroes, who have served our country with courage and dedication,” she said. “The purpose of the foundation is not only to provide a platform for sharing their inspiring stories, but also raising public awareness for causes impacting the veteran community and supporting nonprofit organizations that help veterans and their families.”
New this year, the American Hero Edition product will now be a limited release of Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch Bourbon, with each selected veteran featured on a hangtag that adorns more than 135,000 bottles nationwide.
Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch, named for the year that Evan Williams founded Kentucky’s first distillery, is an award-winning, extra-aged small batch Bourbon.
Jeanne said being honored felt overwhelming as she doesn’t think of herself as a hero.
“It’s quite overwhelming. I don’t think of myself as a hero but I really appreciate Evan Williams for honoring me and I will do anything to help bring more support to the Adapt-Able Foundation,” she said. “I was nervous throwing out the first pitch and not able to focus on much other than the catcher. It was a surreal experience.”
Jeanne said she is grateful to have the opportunity to help provide a sense of freedom and joy for others.
“When people dive into the water for the first time they are usually scared and apprehensive but when they get out of the water they are all smiles and you can really see the excitement and freedom it provides them,” she said. “I feel very honored to represent the Adapt-Able Foundation and the Evan Williams American-Hero program in this way.”
Evan Williams Brand Representative Josh Chaput said Jeanne was a perfect fit to be honored.
“Between leading the way for women to take flight in the U.S. Army and helping to establish an adaptive SCUBA diving organization, Laura has always kept her eye on the horizon, looking out not only for her own future, but for the future of others,” he said. “As an American-made and American-owned brand, it is important to recognize those who have served our country with courage and dedication.”
Chaput said awards like these are important to raise awareness for causes impacting the veteran community.
“Honoring the American-Made Heroes provides a platform to share their inspiring stories, raise awareness for causes impacting the veteran community and support nonprofits that help veterans and their families,” he said.
For more information, visit www.adapt-ablefoundation.org.