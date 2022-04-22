An East Texas nonprofit was recently honored as a recipient of the 2021 Governor's Volunteer Award.
Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery, based in the Bullard area, was first named as a recipient last fall but was recently honored at an awards ceremony and reception in Austin.
These awards, presented in conjunction with OneStar Foundation, honor the exemplary service of individuals and organizations that have made a significant and measurable contribution to Texas communities through service and volunteering in the past year.
Awardees were selected for engaging in volunteer service that effectively addresses a critical need, makes a sustained positive impact on the community, and inspires others to get involved in their cause or community.
Hookset Brothers, founded in 2015 by three combat veterans, provides free hunting and fishing trips to aid veterans recovering from combat-related Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
The local group was honored with the Innovation in Volunteerism Award.
Founded by Adam Troy, Martin Montoya and Kody Corrin, wounded soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, this small East Texas nonprofit engages volunteers to support more than 100 combat veterans and their families each year.
In addition to reaffirming the outdoors to veterans who are struggling with PTSD or suicidal thoughts, the organization provides Gold Star Families with hunting and fishing excursions while serving as male role models to help youths heal during their time of need.
Beyond the outdoor programs, Hookset Brothers has raised funds for funerals of fallen servicemen and women and host holiday celebrations for military families. They also volunteer as boat captains for high school fishing teams and as youth sports coaches within their community.
A complete list of the 2021 Governor's Volunteer Award winners can be found at onestarfoundation.org .
Nominations are now open for the 39th annual Governor's Volunteer Awards for 2022.
“Promoting volunteerism and service throughout Texas is my top priority,” said Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott. “Greg and I are inspired by the organizations and individuals across Texas who are making a difference in their communities, and we are honored to recognize them through the Governor’s Volunteer Awards. The true strength of the Lone Star State is in our people, and nothing brings us more joy than celebrating the spirit of service that is a hallmark of being Texan.”
Nominations for the awards are open in nine categories:
Governor’s Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award
First Lady’s Youth Volunteer Rising Star Award
Volunteer of the Year Award
Volunteer Family of the Year Award
Corporate Volunteering Champion Award
Service-Learning Champion Award
Innovation in Volunteerism Award
Excellence in Disaster Volunteerism Award
National Service “Make a Difference” Award
For descriptions of the award categories or to nominate an individual or organization, visit onestarfoundation.org/governors-volunteer-awards.
“As Texas communities address the needs that have emerged in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofits are more dependent than ever on the generosity of volunteers,” said Chris Bugbee, President & CEO of OneStar Foundation. “We are grateful to Texas Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott for their enduring commitment to promoting service and volunteering to strengthen and uplift every community in our great state.”
The National COVID-19 Community Impact Survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank in August 2021 found that nearly 70 percent of the nonprofits surveyed experienced an increased demand for their services compared to pre-pandemic levels.
When needs increase, volunteers stand in the gap to address the growing and evolving issues facing local communities. However, surveys found that total volunteers declined by 33 percent on average in 2020, with nonprofits in rural areas experiencing the largest declines. This has resulted in challenges for nonprofits relying on volunteer resources.
Meanwhile, 40 percent of these community organizations experienced a decline in staffing levels.
“The Governor’s Volunteer Awards offer a unique opportunity to honor the individuals and organizations that took action in their communities when they were needed most, despite the challenges of the pandemic,” said Bugbee. “They set an example for others to give back in their own communities and show us what’s possible when we work together. Just look around you, and you’ll find that volunteer heroes can come from anywhere. We hope to inspire all Texans to consider how you can make a difference through service.”
Nominations will close Friday July 29, 2022. Awardees will be honored during next year’s Global Volunteer Month in April 2023 at an evening reception at the Governor's Mansion.