Tyler's Josh Tomlin was in an Atlanta-area Dick's Sporting Goods Store this past week when he saw a Little League baseball player wearing his number on his jersey looking for a glove to pitch.
The child had no idea Tomlin was a Major League Baseball pitcher for the Atlanta Braves, and with a perfect 3-0 record, one of the best pitchers in the game today.
"The guy (Tomlin) was giving the kid all kinds of tips and telling him what glove is best for pitching," store employee Josh Rainwater said in a group family text shared by his brother on social media. "he got a (Wilson A2000) off the wall, which is like a $300 glove and went and checked it out. he walked back over to the kid and gave him a glove ... turns out my manager knew who he was, #32 Josh Tomlin pitcher for the Braves."
Tomlin explained to the child, only known as "Reggie," the difference between gloves used to play positions and gloves used to pitch. The family was looking for a pitching glove.
Tomlin, who attended Whitehouse High School, Angelina College and Texas Tech, gave the family one last surprise. Tomlin also paid for the protection plan and a glove steaming, which fits the glove to the hand and is ready to use immediately in a game.
Tomlin, who usually doesn't post on social media, tweeted at the brother of Rainwater, "I got lucky and went to Dicks at the right time. Big things coming for Reggie. #32 #doitreg."
David O'Brien, who covers the Atlanta Braves for The Athletic said on Twitter, "Josh Tomlin is the real deal, folks. What a gesture. And he would NEVER mention this himself. That's who he is."
Tomlin, who made his MLB debut in 2010 with the Cleveland Indians, and is off to a 3-0 start this season with 20 strikeouts in 26.2 innings. Tomlin is 68-56 in his career and won 13 games in 2016 and 12 games in 2011.
With the Cleveland Indians, he won the teams highest honor for character as well.