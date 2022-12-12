Kelsey and Brad Collins met as teenagers and dreamed of getting married and having a family.
However, at the age of 17, Kelsey Collins, a Tyler native, was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Kelsey suffered several adverse issues due to the diagnosis but the most devastating was her chance at becoming a mother. Kelsey was told it would be difficult, if not impossible, to get pregnant without medical intervention -- and even then, chances were slim.
“This was devastating because I knew even then that I was meant to be a mother,” Kelsey said.
Kelsey said during her early relationship with Brad, she feared telling him her prognosis.
“When our relationship started getting more serious, I was afraid he wouldn’t stay with me if I couldn’t give him children and a family, but he’s been extremely supportive the entire time,” she said. “We discussed the options of fostering and adopting and we knew that no matter what avenue God took us down, we would be parents somehow.”
So despite the odds, the couple married in 2017.
Brad said he had always wanted children.
“I grew up in an unstable home. Every child should have a strong foundation to grow in. Whether Kelsey and I were to have kids or not, we were open to adopt,” he said. “I absolutely wanted children, but Kelsey is my best friend. I love her no matter what challenges come up.”
“We can’t choose how we are made. Love is not just a warm, fuzzy feeling. It’s a choice to say, ‘Yes, I will work through this journey with you, come rain, sleet or snow-pocalypse’”, Collins said.
Kelsey said it was common knowledge among her family that she was unlikely to have kids. So, when her little nephew Alex gave her a small decal of a baby that he had bought at the school Christmas store in 2018, relatives joked about the sweet gesture.
The holidays came and went, and in early January of that same year, Kelsey had her first doctor appointment to discuss steps needed to start the process of getting pregnant and what options she had, considering her PCOS.
“I went into the doctor on Jan. 9 and we discussed all the options,” she said. “Because it is standard procedure, she had me take a pregnancy test as we concluded the appointment.”
What came next knocked Kelsey to her knees.
“As we were ending our appointment, my results came in and she told me I was pregnant,” she said. I stopped breathing when my doctor delivered the news. I was so shocked and couldn’t believe it.”
“I asked if there was any way there could be a false positive because I didn’t want to get my hopes up. My doctor reassured me and had me take a blood test just to confirm,” Kelsey said.
Kelsey had planned to keep the news a secret but couldn’t contain herself.
“My husband was in the waiting room and I broke down crying in front of him and told him I didn’t want to get his hopes up but that my due date was in September,” she said. “He was so confused and couldn’t process it either but he was thrilled when he finally understood.”
“We decided we would only tell three people each until I was further along. My sister was the first one to know after him. She cried and cried and was so happy,” Kelsey said.
Brad said several emotions ran through him when he found out.
“I was stunned, excited, anxious, ecstatic; it was a whirlwind of emotions,” he said. “That there was even a remote possibility that my favorite person in the world was about to create a whole new person and finally have that miracle, it was incredible.”
On Sept. 20, 2018, Kaylee Collins, now 4, was born.
Kelsey said she always thinks back at that Christmas gift from her nephew -- the little baby sticker that now has so much meaning.
“Somehow my 7-year-old nephew knew before I did that a baby was in our near future,” she said. “Everyone refers to Kaylee as our miracle baby. She’s the best gift I could ever have gotten.”
And, miracles kept coming for the Collins. Kaylee know has two younger brothers, ages 2 and 8 months.
Kelsey said she wants to tell couples, especially at such a family-oriented time of the year, to not give up.
“I want to tell people, especially struggling couples, don’t give up; don’t give up. It’s when you stop worrying and trying and stressing that the things you’re wishing for will happen,” she said. “And don’t think that only biological children can make a family. There are so many wonderful kids out there searching for a forever family.”
“Just because I got my three miracle babies doesn’t mean my family is complete and finished. We have every intention of fostering once we’ve finished renovations and we have more room,” she continued. “Family is something you create yourself. We are so grateful for our blessing and wish that everyone will experience such joy in their lives.”
Brad agreed with his wife and also had words of encouragement to share.
“This sounds cliché, but try not to stress about things you cannot control. Stress is selfish. It takes great things from you -- happiness, hope, strength,” he said. “A person can get so discouraged focusing on the things they can’t have and don’t stop to be appreciative of the things they do have.”
“I think when we accepted that we couldn’t have kids and started focusing on what options we did have our overall well-being improved without that dark, ‘Never going to have kids’ cloud over our heads,” he said.
“Check your mindset, it’s important too,” Kelsey added.