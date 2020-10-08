Twelve-year-old Claire Godbold, of Chapel Hill, is an active young girl who doesn't give up and never stops doing what she loves. As a dancer, school mascot and football extraordinaire, she won't let anything – even Down syndrome – get in the way of her dreams.
Claire is demonstrating that can-do attitude and energetic spirit as the East Texas Down Syndrome Group's 2020 Buddy Walk ambassador.
Since 1995, the Buddy Walk has served to raise awareness and funds for local Down syndrome programs and initiatives. This year, the East Texas walk will take place on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Starbrite Facility in Whitehouse, 15015 Farm-to-Market Road 848.
Though it's been tweaked a little owing to COVID-19, transforming from a larger walk into a picnic-style event, the 2020 East Texas Buddy Walk will still offer a number of activities for attendees, with social distancing guidelines in place, while raising awareness for those with Down syndrome.
Claire's mom, Heidii Godbold, said the family has gone to the walk for several years both in Colorado and Texas and it helps them meet people and gain connections.
The organization decided to give Claire the opportunity to serve as ambassador this year – and she's very excited about that.
Heidii said her daughter is fully included at Chapel Hill ISD. She's a seventh-grader who "doesn't give up easily," and she's quiet and sweet. She's also a perfectionist who "wants to do things right."
Claire loves to dance, especially her favorite moves, the floss, orange justice and the shoot.
She demonstrates those moves often on the football field as the Chapel Hill Junior High bulldog mascot. She said she likes to run while holding the sign and she also helps the team stretch before the game.
In addition to serving as the bulldog, Claire is also on the softball team and in band, where she plays the drums. She loves any sport there is.
"You've got to tell her to rest because she won't stop," Heidii said. "She's our little athlete."
Heidii, who is a teacher at Chapel Hill ISD, said Claire often gets recognized more than her in places like Walmart and school. She said the fifth-graders at school tell her Claire is really smart.
Claire loves to play games and sports with her little brother, Jake, who is 10. Claire and Jake are inseparable, Heidii explained. They're always playing sports and having fun together, and Jake looks out for his sister.
"He's got a good heart and we're grateful for that," Heidii said.
Claire is especially close with her dad, Jason Godbold, as they talk and play sports together. She also loves to get manicures and pedicures from her dad.
Her favorite football players are Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who she calls her husband.
Her favorite color is pink and her favorite subject in school is math. She loves root beer, hamburgers, fries and pizza. The song she loves the most is "Old Town Road."
Her mom noted that Claire can be sassy and silly.
"She keeps us in order too," Heidii said. "She's a dad's girl and a tomboy."
She has two nicknames, each with the initials CB: "Claire Bear" and "Chatter Box."
Her parents said Claire is quiet around most people unless she knows them well, but when she gets tired she talks a lot and that's where the chatter box name comes in.
Jason said Claire breaks the stigma most people might associate with those who have Down syndrome, such as being overweight and out of shape because of the condition.
"We've been lucky," he said. "For whatever reason, she's active."
Heidii said a couple reached out to her after learning they would have a baby with Down syndrome, and that, after seeing what Claire is able to do, she showed them it's not a challenge.
The Godbolds didn't find out Claire had Down syndrome until she was four days old. Heidii said it's hard to get that call about your daughter, but the family is happy with the life they have together.
"I remember looking at her and saying she looks beautiful," Heidii said.
Jason said one of the big misconceptions about those with Down syndrome is they can't do the same things as other people.
"She just does it at a slower rate," he said. "She can do them, just give her time and she'll do it."
He also said Claire has a photographic memory, which is one of the characteristics of Down syndrome, and is able to recall things better than her parents.
Heidii and Jason said people have Down syndrome have difficulties expressing themselves and their cognitive abilities are hindered.
People are starting to realize what those diagnosed with Down syndrome are capable of, Heidii said. She added it's gives her hope to see adults accomplish great things like owning a business.
"Just give them time," Heidii said. "They definitely do it just on their on time."
To learn more about the buddy walk in East Texas or to donate to the cause, visit bit.ly/etxbuddywalk.