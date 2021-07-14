Supernatural science, the history of Louisiana, and Bergfeld Park inspired the story for a Tyler resident’s science fiction novel.
When Walt McKenzie attended high school in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, his favorite subject was English. He excelled in poetry writing and short story writing. With the help of teachers who encouraged his interests in literature, McKenzie developed a passion for writing.
At the same time, the Vietnam War was underway. McKenzie felt a pull to volunteer for the draft since there had been a scarcity of soldiers. He walked into the Marine Corps office to volunteer for the draft and to join for two years in hopes of fighting for his country in Vietnam.
Although he was never selected to go to the war, McKenzie served in the Marine Corps for two years. When he returned, he pursued his passion, which had been music, and started his own band, and began recording records in Nashville. His country music band traveled the road, writing and performing multiple songs together.
After enjoying his time being a successful country musician for some time, McKenzie settled down to raise his family. He entered corporate America and worked for a telecommunications company for 18 years. McKenzie is now retired and has begun venturing out to his hobbies.
“I just want to do fun stuff, do creative stuff,” McKenzie said, adding the only thing he doesn’t do is art.
So McKenzie began writing more.
His creative venture led to the recent publishing of his novel, "The Caster,” and a screenplay with the potential to reach theaters across the country.
McKenzie had always been interested in things that stretch the imagination, such as science fiction and things that are realistic enough to actually happen, which led to the plot of his book.
Since Louisiana, McKenzie’s home state is rich in history, many of the locations in the book are geographically factual, such as Jackson Square, where the Battle of 1812 was fought, and the French Quarter.
The book begins with a child who was raised by his parents in a lower-income area of New Orleans. The father of the child works at the local water company, and his mother stays at home. The parents encourage the child to be creative and to be anything he wants to be.
The child suffers a tragic incident. As a result of the trauma, he blocks out the memory of the incident completely, and wakes up in the foster care system with the only thing to do is fight to survive. When the child ages out of the foster care system, he injures his head while working as a laborer, and wakes up with a special ability, or possibly a curse, to plant images and experiences into other people’s minds.
Later in the book, Michael, the main character, consults with a person at a VooDoo shop. The person in that shop shares that they've heard of people with the same special ability and informed him people like him are called “Casters.” This inspired the title of the book.
Going down a road of crime and survival, Michael begins to use his special ability for evil. Because his special ability has a limitation, he gets noticed. Detectives see the trend in the crimes and become interested in the man with a black hood and a gun.
Through the series of crimes, detectives conclude that either Michael is using a form of black magic to complete his crimes, or logically, what they are seeing him do to others, is not possible. They decide they’re in a race to save the criminal from himself.
In one of the scenes, Michael is at Jackson Square, and an older couple with kids is walking in his direction. The woman gets shot at the back of her head, and Michael watches her head explode. To protect the child who was walking with them from seeing what happened, Michael transmits an image to the child’s head to protect him from seeing the similar incident he saw as a child.
The child saw an image of a beautiful beach and was completely distracted and didn’t see what was happening in front of him. As Michael sees the tragic incident, he instantly remembers that tragic moment he had blocked out of his mind for years.
That was the moment he decided to turn around and be a good person and use his power for good. The book continues to tell the story of how he turns something dark, mystic and unknown into using it for good.
In another scene, Michael is sitting at a park, the setting inspired by Bergfeld Park in Tyler, when he gets bored and decides to talk to somebody. He meets a girl in her 20’s who is at the end of her road, having experienced multiple failures in life.
With the scene narrating what Bergfeld Park looks like, the street with cars passing by and people walking by, Michael projects an image to the girl, helping her realize that she has a purpose and that she is important.
McKenzie said he was inspired by Bergfeld Park because he and his wife have lunch there together every day since she works nearby.
Through writing the novel, McKenzie experienced times where he had either writer’s block, or difficulty coming up with things to include.
“I’d just put it aside for a week or two, and usually I’d wake up in the middle of the night or something, and think, ‘That’s cool’ and hopefully I’ll remember (that idea) in the morning,” said McKenzie.
When readers go through the book, McKenzie hopes readers take away the world is unique.
“There are things that we don’t understand and we don’t necessarily have to be afraid of them. You just have to choose how we use them. And secondly, no matter what you’ve done, you can always turn yourself around,” McKenzie said.
Through research for his book, McKenzie found information on methods where a functional MRI is used to replicate images in a brain. Since he enjoys reading and watching topics of realistic, supernatural science, he ensured his book told an interesting story of supernatural ability, while keeping as much as he could, factual and realistic.
McKenzie said he and his editor have sent a screenplay of the novel to a content hub to possibly be picked up to become a movie. The book is told in the third person, and is divided into five parts.
“The Caster” is available on Amazon for purchase at $2.99 on Kindle and $7.99 on paperback. He hopes a publisher picks up his book, or to have pre-teens interested in his work to potentially be put in local and school libraries. He also hopes to see the story of his book in theaters or in short films.
“I like what I’ve created. It’s not something that’s cheesy, I didn’t do it halfway. It just makes you proud and when you see it in print, that’s when it hits you,” McKenzie said.