The Caldwell Zoo’s new baby zebra has a name that will bring some optimism into the world.
Amali, a Grevy’s zebra, was born July 29 at 6:45 a.m. at the zoo. She weighs 82 pounds. Amali means ‘hope’ in Swahili.
Caldwell Zoo staff showcased the moments after birth and her first check-up in a Facebook video on Friday afternoon.
Michele Shockley, mammals supervisor, said the mother went into labor at around 6:30 a.m. and somewhere between then and 7 a.m. Amali was born.
Amali’s mom is Kamani and her dad is Nazim.
“We have some exciting news: our baby zebra has arrived,” Shockley said. “The next step after birth is watch for nursing. We start watching from our little concealed spot to make sure the baby is nursing.”
Over 30 years, the Grevy’s zebra population has gone down 54% – from about 5,800 in the 1980s to roughly 2,800 at this time – according to the African Wildlife Foundation.
“Since she is a Grevy’s zebra, which is the most endangered of all zebra species, Amali really is a beacon of hope,” the zoo said on Facebook. “She is also crazy cute. So, come visit her and she’ll certainly give you a big ol’ smile.
Veterinary technician Kate Kindig said the zoo’s mammal team came together for Amali’s first well visit to make sure she had the proper antibodies and blood levels.
“Mom and baby are bonding. She’s nursing naturally and very well, and it looks like we have a very happy and healthy baby,” Kindig said.
The zoo’s video closed by saying that Amali’s birth contributes to the survival of her species.
To learn more about the Grevy’s zebra to help the species, visit grevyszebratrust.org.
For information and reservations to the zoo, go to caldwellzoo.org.