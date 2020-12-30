On June 1, 29-year-old Jay Arthur was driving his motorcycle when he was struck by tractor truck that ran a stop sign. That wreck left Jay blind, immobile and with a traumatic brain injury.
“Thanks to God, he survived," his mother Lora Arthur said. "He’s at home now, where I take care of him. I quit my job at Walmart of 22 years to stay home and take care of my son.”
On Wednesday, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Tyler teamed up to donate a mobile scooter for Jay to get around.
Debra Christian, director of the American Legion Auxiliary, said when the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary heard about Jay’s needs, they wanted to use the scooter to help him.
Jay’s brother, Shelby McGahey, has worked with Christian to help veterans. Through McGahey’s connection to the legion, Christian knew who they could donate the chair to.
“They asked me if I knew anyone who needed this wheelchair,” Christian said. “So I called him and let him know, ‘Well, I have a Son (of the Auxiliary) whose brother was hurt in a motorcycle wreck and I would like to do something for him. “
David Gilbert, 3rd District commander for the Sons of the Auxiliary, said another veteran family donated the chair. Gilbert was the one who cleaned and refurbished the chair, and charged it up to present to the Arthur family.
“They didn’t need it anymore, the man passed away,” Gilbert said. “So they donated it to us to find another veteran family who could possibly use it. We do a lot of things for veterans and children, and we partner with Ms. Debra (Christian) a lot. Now we’re giving it to somebody who needs it.”
Lora said that she’s been the one feeding Jay and giving him his medicine. Jay was in an induced coma for about two weeks and stayed in the hospital from June 1 to Aug. 12.
Six months after the wreck, Jay is still immobile. He was denied Medicaid coverage, so Lora said she hasn’t had any medical help for her son.
“As you can imagine, being able to see one day, and not being able to see the next after you wake up from a coma, it’s really difficult,” Lora said.
When Lora got the call saying that a wheelchair was being donated, she was excited to come to the American Legion post to retrieve it.
“This means he’ll be able to get out of bed and get mobile and get around on his own without the dependence of anybody,” Lora said.
For Christian, the act is all about being sensitive and connected to the needs in the community.
“It comes from just being connected in your community, and the foxhole mentality one-for-all and all-for-one,” Christian said. “She needed a wheelchair, and what good is one if somebody needs it, but no one knows how to get one, and we have one sitting here?”