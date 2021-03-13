For Megan Magill, there is nothing in the world like live theater. After nearly a year of postponement due to COVID-19, she's excited to bring the latest production from her musical theater studio for children to life this week.
Magill, a Tyler native and an actress who performed in several Broadway national tours, leads Magill Musical Theatre Studio, a pre-professional musical theater studio for children in Tyler.
All 80 of her students, who have to audition to attend the school, are in shows that she writes, directs and choreographs. Beginning Thursday evening, the students will perform Magill's "Long Story Short: The Musical" at Caldwell Arts Academy auditorium.
Magill said the musical is about a woman named Gabriella, who grew up in the 1980s, telling her life story as a grown woman to a journalist.
"It follows one young woman’s journey through a harrowing life where there’s abduction and assumed kidnapping," she said. "I grew up in the 1980s and there was a lot of fear that surrounded abduction and kids being taken. And so, I think I often write about things that I was really fearful of and made an impact on me when I was a little girl. It’s really therapeutic for me to write these shows because I kind of talk about and deal with these issues that might not seem like children’s theater."
She added that the productions at MMTS are adult theater told through child actors. Some of the kids are playing characters within age ranges of 20s to 40s.
"It’s really wonderful to see that they can transform into these characters that are far beyond their age," Magill said.
The musical was going to begin in May last year, but due to COVID-19 rehearsals barely started. The premiere was later set for this past January, but now the time has come to unveil the students' hard work.
Magill said with every production she tries to make it as professional as possible, including live singing, set design and lighting. She's also thankful to be able to provide fellow artists work during the pandemic through her project.
"It’s been really exciting to employ various technicians from musicians to my crew and then all of the students," she said. "You can rehearse and rehearse, but it’s all for not if you’re not going to present it. Like it has to be birthed. So it kind of feels like I’ve been pregnant with this musical for far too long, and it’s time to be birthed to the world (and) to East Texas."
Rachel Gibbs, 16, who plays the main character Gabriella Greenleaf, enjoyed being a character that was much older than her.
"It’s brought out a more mature side that I never really explored about myself and it’s very nice to be able to just see where I can take that," Gibbs said.
Kianna Sanchez, 12, who plays the younger Gabriella, said she loves the character because Gabriella "tries to find the hope in every situation."
Anna Marie Ward, 16, and Addison Dixon, 14, have been a part of the Magill productions for six years. Both said over that time the production value has risen.
Tommy Shick, who plays the character Gil Greenleaf, said playing his character is interesting because of the his two different sides.
"Playing Gil Greenleaf can be very fun because you get both sides of the spectrum," Shick said. "We get someone that's very happy and exhilarant and someone that's very rude."
Ewan Switsky became involved with Magill's musical theater program because he wanted to pursue his passion of theater.
"Of all the things I’ve tried here, there’s nothing that gave me a better sense of fulfillment than musical theater," he said. "All of my best friends are through theater. There’s no better place to feel alive."
Magill's daughter, Blythe, said she's enjoys her character Billie Sue because she gets to play a person that is her opposite.
"She’s scared of the world around her and she just doesn’t know what’s going to happen next and she’s not really a risk taker. It’s a part of me I’m putting away to bring out a totally different character, which is the magic of acting," Blythe Magill said. "You can do anything on the stage, and so just being here is just being whatever you want."
Performances for the musical will be at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and there will also be a performance at 2 p.m. Saturday. For information about the studio or purchasing show tickets, visit magillmusicaltheatrestudio.com.
Magill added a lot of students are using scholarships to be enrolled into the program.
"It thrills me to no end to be able to offer partial and full scholarships to kids that otherwise would not have the financial ability to participate in something like my program," she said. "I’m grateful that we have been supported by local families and ministries to that end."