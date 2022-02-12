A woman who wears many hats, McKellar honors legacy of her district in Tyler

Some grow up, leave home and never return.
One fifth-generation Tylerite returned to her hometown, saw it looked exactly the same and decided to put her boots on the ground to make a difference in the Black community and in North Tyler. Today, Dr. Shirley McKellar is the City of Tyler mayor pro-tem, District 3 councilwoman and recently added local business owner to her list of titles. Through it all, her goal is to serve and give back.
McKellar grew up around family members who were always involved in the community. She remembers passing out food with her mother to voters who waited in line and seeing her father provide local jobs on his family farm. McKellar was raised to value education, be wise with money and to give back.
Though she left Tyler to pursue her education and to serve her country in the United States Army, she made Tyler home once again with a passion to continue her family’s legacy.
She said upon her return, Tyler "looked the same, if not worse." Now, her mission has been to contribute to the area in a multitude of ways while aiming to help Tyler reach its full potential.
McKellar said her role with the city and community as a whole is humbling.
"I am a servant. I believe in serving the people, because I think that when you serve the people, the people will serve you back," she said. "They’ll help you accomplish whatever your goals and objectives are that you want to achieve."
One of the many hats she wears, McKellar is the founder and CEO of McKellar-McKellar-Ntaka and Associates, Inc., a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization that has over the years launched many successful projects in East Texas. The corporation has held many state contracts from working with sexually and physically abused women/children in 12 counties in Texas, a legal mediation consultant, to serving as site manager for the African American Breast Cancer Outreach Project.
With her nonprofit, McKellar hopes to inspire others, showing them they don’t have to be an employee, but that they can start businesses and employ people in the community.
She’s personally achieving that goal now, as she recently opened her own restaurant in the district she represents. McKellar's parents were among the first in the city of Tyler to serve a buffet in their restaurant in the mid 1980s, called Catfish Oasis.
McKellar's restaurant, Taste of North de Light, will soon celebrate its grand opening. The five-star establishment, located next to the Texas African American Museum, employs North Tyler residents and serves as an example of what McKellar would like to see others do in Tyler.
Part of McKellar's mission for Tyler is ensuring people of color have the same opportunities as others.
McKellar has been a prominent advocate for Black Voters Matter, an organization with a goal of increasing power in marginalized, predominantly Black communities. The group also educates about voting, which it says allows a community to determine its own destiny.
She was recently featured in a documentary by Dallas filmmaker Eric Williams, "Finding Mirriam" which tells the story of Williams' slave ancestor Mirriam Williams and the historical research that took him from Africa to East Texas.
McKellar is also the host of a radio segment, “A View from the Top” on 104.9 FM, KGLD 1330 AM, a Black-owned station. It premieres on Thizz TV, a Roku channel, all day and on the radio every Thursday at noon. For one hour, she talks about the latest job openings, how to invest in stocks and mutual funds and how to save money.
Everything she does stems back to lessons and principles taught by her parents, who always emphasized saving, education funds, employing others and giving back to the community.
Learning and getting a proper education was always important to McKellar. At only 3 years old, she saw her big sister go to school and wanted so badly to go with her, so she tagged along for the first two weeks. When teachers eventually said she couldn’t continue attending because she was too young, McKellar’s father found her a school.
She attended Johnigan Kiddie Kollege in Tyler, which later in life led her to become a strong advocate for early childhood education.
“Every child needs to have that particular opportunity, to go to early childhood education schools,” McKellar said.
Throughout her life, McKellar has considered herself a lifelong learner. Every avenue she desired to pursue, she made sure she was educated on the subject.
In high school, McKellar was encouraged to attend a then-recently established nursing program by the late Dr. Geneva Taliaferro.
“There was something in me that she saw that she really encouraged, really pushed me in the nursing program,” McKellar recalled.
This passion followed her into Texas Women’s University, where she earned her bachelor of science in nursing and chemistry. While she was there, she was visited by the Army, which made her an offer. Though McKellar absolutely knew she wanted to serve her country, she knew it wasn’t time yet. She wanted to ensure her education was complete and wanted to enter the field with her master’s degree in nursing to become an officer.
McKellar received her master’s from University of Texas at Austin and her doctorate in nursing and healthcare management at Columbus State University. She later returned to her collegiate journey at the University of Texas at Tyler to earn her degree in political science before running for representative of Texas's 1st Congressional District in 2012.
At age 44, McKellar finally went into the military. She was the first woman in her family to follow in her family members’ footsteps.
“(My children) go, ‘You want to do what? At this point?’ I said yes, and I did,” McKellar said.
She was commissioned by the highest ranking nurse in the Army. The commander for the U.S. Nurses Corps came to Tyler and commissioned McKellar at the North Tenneha Church of Christ, surrounded by 200 people, her family and friends.
As she entered the force, there was a debate whether or not McKellar should go in as a first lieutenant officer in the U.S. Army or as a captain. She ended up going in as a lieutenant officer; however, after studying other women who went in with the same credentials as her and studying women of color, in particular African American women, McKellar said the same thing happened to them, too.
“I’ve always been very patriotic. America meant something to me, but I wanted to make some changes,” McKellar said. Her uncle, who also served in the army, was stationed at Camp Fannin but was separated from the Caucasian soldiers.
McKellar proved herself unstoppable and sought out several opportunities. Each one, she achieved. When she was deployed to war, McKellar established a comprehensive breast cancer center in the European Theatre and served as the first chief nurse for the center. McKellar also established a critical care program to keep nurses and physicians from having to come back to America to train for those positions, saving the military over $50,000, she said.
McKellar also worked on several civil rights issues within the military system and served as the sexual harassment officer and the Equal Employment Opportunity commission officer. She went on several peace missions and was director of the Combat Life-Saving School for the fifth army in Seagoville.
“Absolutely I had to work harder. Maybe it was because I was always told I needed to work harder, I needed to work to accomplish things more than others had to, but I was a worker bee anyway, so it didn’t bother me to work hard,” McKellar said on being a Black woman with several opportunities in the Army.
As for future missions, McKellar will continue to support Tyler and its people while aiming to grow the community. She will continue to encourage businesses near Gentry Parkway and in North Tyler and said she also hopes North Broadway will eventually be connected to Interstate 20. She would also like to build more affordable housing to help those experiencing homelessness, something she called troubling especially for veterans.
McKellar is married to Danny McKellar, retired educator, administrator and minister, and has two children, Dr. Dannah McKellar Ntaka, D. Carl McKellar, and four grandchildren, Tulani Kya, Themba Kazi, Mizani Nya and Makali Komar.