Though 3-year-old Corbin Robinson’s favorite word is “no,” his parents say his ability to bring joy to others is unstoppable. On Thursday evening, he will help share that joy with the residents of Tyler as he lights the city’s Christmas tree.
Corbin, who lives in Arp, on Tuesday was named the 2022 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Miracle Child.
In the role, Corbin, who has Down syndrome, will represent Children’s Network Hospitals throughout the coming year, and his first duty will be lighting the Christmas tree at the T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza during the Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas parade.
Corbin showed off his favorite word Tuesday when he got into a playful argument with Tyler Mayor Don Warren as he made the official 2022 Miracle Child announcement at the Goodman-LeGrand House and Museum on Broadway Avenue.
"Corbin, are you going to be ready to light the Christmas tree Thursday night? Don't you say no. Are you ready to see the Christmas parade?" Warren asked.
With lots of laughter and a big grin, the boy gave a big "no!"
Warren added, "I can't wait to see you light the tree, and I'll see you Thursday." To which, Corbin gave another "no."
Craig and Dania Robinson said their son Corbin is a true blessing and that they couldn't believe he was chosen.
"Never in our wildest dreams would we have thought Corbin would have been chosen. Because to us, Corbin is no different than any other child," Craig Robinson said. "Yes, he has Down syndrome, but it has never stopped him from doing what he wants and when he wants to do it."
A Miracle Child, like Corbin, has lit the city's Christmas tree since 1987, and the lighting serves as a kickoff to the local Christmas season, Warren said.
"That's a long time, and being born and raised in Tyler, I've attended the Christmas parade since I was a little kid and I've watched the tree being lit year after year," Warren said. "It's almost an emotional thing — you see these children light the tree. It's a big deal. It really is a kickoff to the season."
Born 37 weeks into his mother's pregnancy and weighing over 7 pounds, Corbin was unexpectedly diagnosed with Down syndrome.
His parents said they loved him immediately as the miracle he is.
"He has taught us the way someone can love is amazing because the way he loves is amazing. He has no hate in his eyes," Dania Robinson said.
Doctors also discovered there was a hole in Corbin’s heart as a newborn that needed to be closely monitored.
Corbin also has congenital hypothyroidism, a rare condition preventing his body from making normal amounts of thyroid hormone, which can lead to serious health conditions, affecting brain development and growth.
After spending 35 days in the neonatal intensive care unit, he has grown to become a happy, healthy 3-year-old. Along the way, the hole in Corbin's heart also healed on its own and he didn't need surgery.
Dania Robinson said she was in total shock when the couple learned Corbin had been chosen as the miracle child.
Craig Robinson added that Corbin keeps everyone on their toes all day beginning at 6 a.m. He said his son has the ability to brighten anyone's day.
"Even on the worst day, he has a way of turning it around — just with his smile," he said. "He has been a joy and a blessing to our family and pretty much to anyone that's met him or knows him."
Lighting the Christmas tree will be an "unforgettable experience for all three of us," he added.
Christina Mosier, manager of the Children's Miracle Network, said CMN is happy to tell Corbin's story and show how much of a miracle he is.
He now sees a Christus Trinity Clinic pediatric endocrinologist, and he's a part of the special needs program at Christus Trinity Mother Frances.
Some of Corbin’s favorite things to do are listening to music, singing, dancing, loving on his two boxer dogs and making new friends everywhere he goes. He also loves riding a side-by-side with his daddy, anything outside and watching cartoons.
The Christmas parade begins at 6 p.m. Thursday in downtown Tyler. Corbin, alongside his parents, will light the tree at the parade's conclusion.