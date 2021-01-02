Several area volunteers came out this weekend to the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge near Jacksonville to install homes for a fellow East Texas resident — the wood duck.
Saturday morning, people spent time installing 15 wooden boxes along the Neches River for the colorful ducks to use as nesting grounds and protection from predators.
The event was hosted by the Friends of the Neches River, an organization dedicated to supporting the refuge. Michael Banks, co-chairman of the Friends of the Neches River, said the wood ducks almost became extinct because of people using their feathers for decorations.
"By them being protected by the predator guard, we're hoping that the wood ducks' survival rate will increase. We'll have more wood ducks in the area since they're a local resident and we get to enjoy them and see them all the time," Banks said. "It doesn't necessarily help the environment, except for the appreciation that humans have for wildlife. It's one of our local ducks and we have a fantastic habitat here for wildlife, mainly because of the hardwood bottom lands."
He said what the hardwood trees produce are beneficial for the wildlife near the Neches River, such as deer, birds and hogs. Banks noted the hardwood bottom land, such as the refuge's land, is rapidly disappearing in Texas.
"So it's really wonderful that this is protected by the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge and U.S. Fish and Wildlife," he said.
Banks said a fundraising campaign was used to support the purchase of the wood duck boxes. The campaign fund was then matched by Mack Turner, chairman of the Texas Conservation Alliance board. The Caddo Lake Institute gave $1,000 for the Friends of the Neches River to buy more boxes.
Boxes donated through the Caddo Lake Institute honor four individuals connected to wildlife conservation efforts, including East Texas native Don Henley, a founder of the music group the Eagles.
Henley is also the co-founder of the Caddo Lake Institute and board chairman of the nonprofit educational organization.
"They honored him because of his conservation efforts in Northeast Texas," Banks said. "He grew up in Cass County and so he does conservation efforts there."
The other honored individuals are Jim Neal, retired U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologist; Richard LeTourneau, water and river conservationist; and Janice Bezanson, past executive director of Texas Conservation Alliance.
LeTourneau, of Hallsville, was also one of the volunteers who helped install the duck boxes along the river. He says he's advocated for the conservation of wildlife for 40 years.
"It's wonderful to be able to put boxes up and help the wildlife reproduce," he said. "I've always loved nature. Habitat is everything; without habitat, there's no wildlife."
Banks said his plan is to add game cameras to the boxes to determine if the ducks are using the boxes.
"So, say if the wood ducks are using 60% of the boxes, then what we'll do is put up more boxes," he said. "We have the habitat, we have the land. So there's not any reason why we can't enhance the wildlife."
He added that he's thankful for the work of the volunteers and the Friends of the Neches River for their support of local wildlife protection.
"It's unbelievable; they worked really hard to make this day go so smooth," Banks said. "That's the great thing about the Friends of the Neches River, all I have to do is ask them, 'Would you do this?' and bam it gets done."
Refuge Manager Leo Gustafson said the Neches River National Refuge is overseen by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The refuge was established in 2011 right along the Neches River to protect area wildlife.
The refuge, located between Jacksonville and Palestine on U.S. Highway 79, features about 7,200 acres of land. It's open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset for people to visit, hike or bird watch.
Gustafson said volunteers coming to the refuge to help is a great benefit to the wildlife.
"It gets the word of the refuge to the local populations," he said. "It lets them know there's a public area for them to enjoy the trails and get out of the city. This kind of breaks them out of their routine."
Gustafson recommends anyone interested in heading out to the refuge wears proper footwear, like tennis shoes or boots, brings some drinking water and respects the wildlife while visiting.
More information about the refuge can be found at fws.gov/refuge/Neches_River/visit/plan_your_visit.html.