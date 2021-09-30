Nearly 30 years ago, a group of physicians from the Christus Health system formed a band for a fundraiser. Tonight, they’re coming together to return to a stage to kickoff the Longview Arboretum’s Fall Concert Series.
First assembled casually as an entertainment option for the Gregg County Women’s Auxiliary Style Show around 1994, the Rok Dox were pieced together from the local population of musically inclined caregivers by Dr. Randy Williams of CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute.
As a result, the band played five songs for a sold-out crowd on what was supposed to be the band’s only performance.
“I think we surprised lots of people because we weren’t as bad as they thought we would be. I remember one lady telling us ‘I heard y’all were really bad, but y’all are really pretty good,’ even though we had never played together before,” Williams said.
The band caught on, and soon were asked to play at fundraising events, benefit dinners, hospital parties and even at AlleyFest. Williams said the “fleeting flame of fame” burned out after two or three years. Group members went back to their day jobs, much to the benefit of Longview’s ill and injured, Williams said.
Williams said the event also will give them a chance to raise money for a good cause, as well as bonding with six new Rok Dox, and get their groove back.
“My hope is that the audience will be truly entertained and come away from the concert with a smile on their faces,” he said.
Fellow original bandmate Dr. Jay Chastain, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Cardiovascular Surgeon, said the greater meaning of the band was to always be about having a good time and supporting the community.
“When we started out, we were just performing as a novelty act to provide cheap entertainment for community events and just having a lot of fun,” said Dr. Chastain. “Most of the Rok Dox aren’t from the original band. The fun part this time has been getting to know and to play with them.”
At Thursday night’s show, the band said they hope to bring a moment of enjoyment for all attending.
“Obviously our society has been under enormous stress and strain over the past year and a half, and even a moment of fun, of escape, will do everyone some good,” said CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Anesthesiologist Dr. David Wyatt.
Founding member of the band, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Neurologist Dr. Joe Bowers said playing music is like nothing else. “It takes practice, but when it comes together, and you actually make something that sounds good, it’s really fun and gratifying. I hope we can give people a night to just relax, hang out, and hopefully send them home in a better mood than when they came. That’s what I hope for when I go to a concert.”
Retired allergist Todd Holman, M.D and founding member, said that when the original Rok Dox began playing, all physicians in town knew one another and worked well together.
“We were all good friends and had young kids, for the most part. When Randy Williams first called, I was thrilled. We had a hilarious time, and weren’t too bad. The community really supported us. We used to ask, ‘Where else could you go to see 10 physicians for a 50-buck donation’,” he said. He added there are many reasons to play this week.
“First, the Arboretum is and continues to be an incredible community asset and labor of love for many. As far as I can see, it’s a tremendous success story for Longview, and I look forward to playing in such a fantastic environment. It must be supported by the community. Also, this past year has taught us about the importance of relationships, joy, laughter, adapting … and music crosses all the boundaries we tend to put up. The Rok Dox blended our love of medicine and the incredible joy of music we all shared,” Holman said.
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Musculoskeletal Radiologist Joe Schultz, M.D, said he is new to Rok Dox.
“I work fairly closely with Dr. Randy Williams at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd, and a few years back our discussions eventually led into music. He reminisced about the old Rok Dox gigs and began musing over a reprisal... I made sure he knew I was interested,” he said.
Tim Ervin, music minister of First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant said playing at the event is important on many levels.
“Well, when I asked to play, I said ‘I’m not a doctor, but I’ve seen more doctors than anyone in the band,’” said Ervin. “Plus, as much as I’ve learned about lung transplants, immunosuppressant medications. I feel like I’ve earned an honorary M.D.,” he said.
In 2012, Ervin was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
“It is a horrible lung disease. As the disease progressed, I was unable to play trumpet and ended up being on oxygen 24/7. Ultimately, I was recommended t for a lung transplant evaluation, and October 9, 2014, I received a bilateral lung transplant. Today, I am healthy and strong and will celebrate my 7th year transplant anniversary next month. Prior to transplant I had not played trumpet for almost 2 years. It was an exciting day when my doctors allowed me to begin playing,” Ervin said.
Thursday’s event makes it all more special for him.
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Neurologist Dr. Joe Bowers, also a founding member, said music was always a big part of his life.
“I grew up in a musical family. My mother plays piano, and both of my sisters are great singers. I haven’t done a lot of singing for performance, but I’ve always sung with my family and helped to lead worship in church,” he said.
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Musculoskeletal Radiologist Dr. Kent Fite said he still plays with some doctors.
“I still try to play as much as I can and enjoy playing at my church, First United Methodist Church, along with Dr. Schultz and Dr. Williams," he said.
“I love having music around my house and for my young daughters to experience the thrill of live music. Hopefully it will be something they pick
up also," Fite said.
Professor at Northeast Texas Community College Miles Young, PhD, said he’s not as involved with music today as he’d like to be. “I take advantage of opportunities to play as often as I can. Music is foundational to who I am. It’s how I express myself creatively, how I build meaningful relationships with other people like me and I just enjoy it. When I left Nashville, I didn’t get to play very much for a long time and so this has been a breath of fresh air for me,” Young said.
“My belief is that this opportunity is more than a one-off and the Rock Dox are back once again,” said Young. That sentiment is echoed by the rest of the band as well.
Although there are new members in the band, original members of the Rok Dox band include Williams, Chastain, Holman, Erin Calodeny, Bob Wheeler, Kim Howard, Andy Clark, Rod Martinez, Steve Sommerville, Robert Browning and David Ring.
Williams said although the band is not exactly like the Blues Brothers, they are getting the band together again.
“We all absolutely love music, and it’s good to be a part of a group that has a lot of fun while working hard. Hopefully we spread a little cheer to whomever shows up to hear us play, and we hope our reunion tour gets to play more than one date,” he said.
Gates at Longview Arboretum's Fall Concert Series will open to the public at 5 p.m., and the band will perform on the Water’s Edge Stage at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online or at the gate - $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12; and free for children 3 and under. Guests can bring lawn chairs, blankets, food and drinks and enjoy a picnic on the lawn.