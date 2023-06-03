WHITEHOUSE — The Blue Team rallied from an 8-0 deficit to force an 8-8 tie in the Northeast Texas FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star Softball Game.
The Blue Team trailed 8-3 going to the bottom of the eighth inning. An RBI single by Jaci Taylor (Henderson) followed by an RBI double from Addison Wittram (Malakoff) cut the score to 8-5 with one out.
Hadi Fults (Bullard), who was walked twice in her first three plate appearances, was hit by a pitch. The umpires decided to have Fults’ at-bat continue, and she launched a two-run home run to left-center field to cut the score to 8-7.
Bullard’s Hadi Fults (@hadijayne) is hit by a pitch, gets to come back to the plate and hits a 2-run bomb to cut the score to 8-7 in the bottom of the eighth. Fults hit 23 home runs this season. pic.twitter.com/ptESM3d7t8— Brandon Ogden (@BrandonOSports) June 3, 2023
“I didn’t really want my last high school at-bat to be a hit by pitch,” Fults said. “Luckily, the umpires were on my side, and they gave me a second chance. I knew my team needed those runs, and I delivered.”
Fults had 23 home runs during the season for the Lady Panthers.
Up next was Trinity Hawkins (Hawkins).
“So Hadi hit hers, and I walked up to the umpire and was like how am I supposed to follow that?” Hawkins said. “He was like, ‘you can hit one, too.’ He said hit it to the scoreboard. I was like, ‘OK, I’ll try.’”
Hawkins sent one over the fence for a solo home run to tie the score at 8.
“We all knew it was coming,” Fults said. “Trinity came in clutch. We were actually ready for a three-peat.”
Baylee Sales (Mabank) came back in to pitch for the Red Team and struck out three of the final five batters she faced as the game ended in a tie.
The Red Team got on the board in the top of the first inning as a dropped third strike extend the inning, and Chelsea Chitty (Canton) was able to swipe home to make the score 1-0.
The Red Team added to its lead in the third inning with four runs. Piper Morton (West Rusk) stole three bases in the inning, including home, and Sales had a two-run single. The Red Team then scored three runs in the fourth inning to push the score to 8-0. Camie Welborn (Harmony) and Morton each had RBI singles in the frame.
The Blue Team got three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Hawkins had an RBI triple, and Mattison Buster (Como-Pickton) had an RBI single.
The score stayed at 8-3 until the bottom of the eighth inning.
Sarah Phillips (Gilmer) and Welborn each had two hits for the Red Team. Morton, Teagan Graul (Bullard), Makayla Menchue (Hallsville), Hailey Ledbetter (Mabank), Sales, RaJohnna Canady (Gilmer) and Chloe Copeland (Harleton) all had one hit.
Sales started in the circle for the Red Team and pitched three shutout innings, allowing two hits with one strikeout. She also pitched the final 1.2 perfect innings with three strikeouts. Welborn pitched two innings and allowed three runs on three hits. Phillips pitched 2.1 innings and struck out two batters.
Hawkins had a triple and homer for the Blue Team. Fults and Callie Bailey (Bullard) also had two hits. Marti Lewis (Grand Saline), Taylor, Wittram, Buster and Kennedy Chastant (Brownsboro) all added a hit.
Fults pitched three innings with six strikeouts. Reagan Rios (Longview) struck out five batters in three innings, including three in the sixth inning despite allowing a triple to Copeland. Buster pitched the final three innings and had four strikeouts.
Pittsburg's Elyssia Lemelle, who suffered a season-ending injury and was unable to play in the game, threw the ceremonial first pitch.
Pittsburg’s Elyssia Lemelle throws out the first pitch. She’s unable to play tonight due to a season-ending injury. pic.twitter.com/cmaoNmKi80— Brandon Ogden (@BrandonOSports) June 3, 2023