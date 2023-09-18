Wanda Barber of Favre Baldwin American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 12 recalled two high school students she taught who died in the Vietnam War and wondered what happened to all the men who never returned home from battle.
“These two students I know were able to come home,” Barber said. “In one situation, the parents were able to go to Hawaii and meet the plane when their son was in the hospital. He was badly burned in Vietnam, and they were able to see him before he passed.”
The Favre Baldwin Unit 12 of the American Legion Auxiliary and friends commemorated National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Sept. 15 at the downtown Tyler square.
“It’s to recognize the sacrifice of not just the ones who died in Vietnam, but who remained in Vietnam, and those who lost their lives in any of our conflicts anywhere around the world,” Barber said. “There is so much wonderful research done with DNA, forensic psychology, and forensics that help solve crimes. They can now work with the remains of our missing in action to identify them and bring them back to their hometowns.”
POW/MIA Recognition Day is recognized nationwide on the third Friday of every September to remember America’s prisoners of war, those still missing in action and their families. The Tyler-based auxiliary unit holds a service annually.
This year the group honored those who have been returned locally after years of DNA testing by the DPAA (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency) in Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.
In July, Lt. David Lewis of World War II was identified by the latest forensic technology and was buried next to his mother at Old Saltillo Cemetery near Sulphur Springs, according to previous Tyler Morning Telegraph reporting. In 2011, Sgt. Lee Dona Henry Jr. was reburied in Tyler at Evergreen Cemetery. He died in 1950 in Korea.
The namesake of Unit 12, Favre Baldwin, was killed in action in France during the Great War of 1918 (later named World War I). He was reburied at historic Oakwood Cemetery, where his mother and father were laid to rest in the same plot.
A family member of an unaccounted-for person may submit DNA for use in comparison for identification purposes if the family member shares a maternal or paternal relationship with the unaccounted-for person, according to the DPAA Family Member Guide.
“DPAA can use all of the evidence they can come up with,” Barber said.
Today, there are more than 72,000 missing from World War II, more than 7,500 from the Korean War, 126 from the Cold War and more than 1,500 from the Vietnam War, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
“It’s very important for those families left,” Barber said. “Some of us have been married to military men, and we have some ladies in our auxiliary who are double members because they are veterans, as well as auxiliary members, and it means a lot to them because they have lost friends in various places, or they know people who have lost someone.”