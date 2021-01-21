State Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that led to a fatality earlier this week.
At 5:02 p.m. Jan. 17 Troopers responded to a crash on Hwy 31 W, approximately one mile west of the city of Tyler in Smith County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Hwy. 31 in the center turn lane. The driver of a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling south on CR 1125. The driver of the motorcycle disregarded the red light and was struck by the Ford.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Tristan River White, 24, of Mesquite. White was transported to UT-Tyler where he later died.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Travion Dramond Desdunes, 30, of Tyler. Desdunes was treated and released at the scene.
The crash remain under investigation.