Meals on Wheels East Texas delivered meals to the volunteers of the Northeast Texas Public Health District COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Harvey Convention Center this week. The non-profit organization received a food donation from partner, Trio Community Meals, and provided 80 meals to the volunteers.
Trio Community Meals is the contractor that prepares meals for Meals on Wheels East Texas. They prepare the food at the kitchen on Robertson Road. When they heard that NET Health expressed the need to feed their volunteers, they offered to donate food.
“When city councilman Bob Westbrook contacted me and said the Northeast Texas Public Health District was going to be conducting their COVID-19 vaccination clinic, I told him anything we could do to move their mission forward, we want to do that,” said Trudy Williams, executive director for Meals on Wheels East Texas.
She encouraged other food service providers to consider giving back to those that are administering the vaccines, by providing a meal.
“They don’t often stop for meals. In order to keep those people that are running the clinic fed, and the volunteers fed, it keeps the clinic running smoothly,” Williams said.
Those administering vaccines at the Harvey Convention Center not only consist of volunteers, but also Tyler health officials.
Tiffany Damskov, marketing and development director of Meals on Wheels East Texas, said the least they can do is provide the volunteers a meal.
“I just want to encourage other restaurants or any other food service providers that are out there, to certainly get involved if they can. If they have the means to donate a meal to the vaccination clinic, to be encouraged to do so. A lot of people are going to put in a lot of hard hours, a lot of long hours, and working a lot harder in order to get our community healthier and vaccinated as the vaccines become more available,” Williams said.