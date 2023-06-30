East Texans and out-of-towners will see, hear and even feel aircraft from old bombers to new fighter jets as they fly through the air at the Rose City Airfest this Friday in Tyler.

"You're gonna hear it, you're gonna see it, and you're gonna feel it," CampV Executive Director Travis Gladhill said. "They're going to feel those shock waves reverberate through them."

Pilots who will take to the skies Friday met with media outlets Thursday to allow for a closer look at the planes, discuss what it takes to be an aviator and explore what people can expect at an event preview at the Historical Aviation Military Museum at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

Navy Lieutenants Mitch Lopes and Travis Sorensen will fly EA-18 Growlers during the airshow for a 15- to 20-minute demonstration. People will see various maneuvers, from high-speed to low-speed passes and vertical climbs.

Lopes and Sorensen are part of the Navy's F-18 Growler Legacy Team. They are showcasing the Growler's airborne capabilities and representing it by speaking with media and air show guests and interacting with CampV veterans.

All proceeds from the airshow will benefit CampV, also known as Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans.

CampV allows East Texas veterans to receive assistance with their benefits, mental health, employment information, support groups, programs, and connections. Each CampV component helps to advance any situation and integrates military and civilian resources in one central location.

The Growler is an electronic warfare aircraft, a specialized version of the two-seat Super Hornet.

"The Growler was born out of the F-18 family. Anybody that has seen ["Top Gun: Maverick"] has seen the Super Hornet fly. We are the same airframe," Sorensen said.

Once they land, the pilots will talk about the history of the Growler and the unique naval side of it, such as the arresting hook and how they land on a boat thousands of miles at sea.

The arresting hook is designed to catch one of the four wires stretched across the landing deck of an aircraft carrier, bringing them to a quick stop.

Lopes and Sorensen were the firsts in their families to join the military. Both were commissioned through the Reserve Officers' Training Corps in college and attended several years of flight school before landing jobs flying jets.

Sorensen said aviation feeds his adrenaline-seeking nature but still puts service over self.

"Aviation just struck me," Sorensen said. "But really, the camaraderie was probably the biggest thing that brought me, and probably the majority of the other men and women I fly with, into this community."

Lopes said there is nothing in the world like flying. He expressed gratitude to be able to pilot aircraft in shows and share that with others around the nation.

"One of my favorite things that I typically see is you walking up, and you see the kids, the next generation," Sorensen said. "[They're] out here smiling, laughing and excited to meet you, and excited to get a little bit scared when we come over the top because it's very fast and loud, but it's nothing better than coming back and seeing that."