A family-owned restaurant, Las Tres Reinas, is bringing a taste of "home" — Guerrero, Mexico — to Tyler residents with its special authentic platters.
Edith Lopez, co-owner of Las Tres Reinas, runs the restaurant at 1415 E. Erwin St., with her husband Jesus Vargas, and her three daughters or “las tres reinas” (the three queens).
At a young age, Lopez learned to cook through observing her mother, who sold plates in the small town where her family lived in Mexico.
Lopez’s mother food specialty was mole, a Mexican cuisine, she recalls. Now with her own restaurant, she brings this unique platter to East Texas residents, something that is very special to her heart and also loved by customers.
“The mole I make here it's something similar, not exactly what my mom makes, but during the one time when I observed her make it, I remembered how she made it and it just stuck to me. I started putting my own ingredients into the mole, taking in and taking out ingredients, which is how my recipe came together,” she said.
Born in Guerrero, Mexico, Lopez came to the U.S. when she was 15 years old and at 22, she started to sell food plates of her specialty mole and tacos near Terrell and Canton.
At 26, Lopez moved to Tyler and started making food for events such as weddings, quinceañeras and parties as a side hustle. With goals of finally making her dreams come true, Lopez and her family opened up a restaurant, Las Tres Reinas, in 2020.
Willing to risk it all during the pandemic, Lopez said she believed in the vision and opened up the restaurant that is run by her family, something very important to her.
“There’s nothing better than being family-owned and the support that can be given by each other. There’s nothing better than a place that is run by all of us, my daughters from the oldest to the youngest and the great support they give and are here to serve customers.
"For me it's something good, because there’s nothing like a united family and us, as owners, first-hand serving customers,” Lopez said.
Proud of her roots, Lopez sees her restaurant as an honor, especially the ability of bringing a “home” taste of where she came from to East Texas.
“For me it's an honor to continue the Mexican tradition in a country where our roots are not at, it's really an honor to bring a bit of Guerrero over here and to bring it to the people that may sadly not be able to go over there,” she said. “It's an honor to be able to bring them something here that we prepare in our country.”
Las Tres Reinas currently serves menu items such as traditional guerrero food platters, guisados which are platters she learned through her mother, red and green mole, tacos, menudo, enchilada tacos, gorditas, quesadillas, burritos, tortas, breakfast tacos and more.
Popular items are the speciality mole that is given with a side of handmade tortillas or a tamale. Another unique item is the enchilada tacos that come in melted cheese and are given with any chosen meat (chicken, barbacoa, steak or pastor), the “gordo” platter that comes with a combination of tacos and a burrito for those who enjoy variety, and a house platter called “las 3 reinas” which comes with red and green enchiladas.
For beverages customers can enjoy natural flavored fruit waters of horchata, jamaica (hibiscus), melon, mexican sodas and more.
Lopez also said the restaurant is planning on adding mariscos (seafood) platters to the menu. She hopes individuals also taste the breakfast tacos that are available Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.
In regards to community members interested in tasting authentic Mexican food, she hopes people are prepared for a family taste, and something that is unique such as Guerrero food.
“I invite people to come and taste. It's a 'home' taste and I’m not just saying it, customers describe it like that. The authentic home taste doesn’t get lost ... and I invite people to come taste our food from Guerrero,” said Lopez.
Las Tres Reinas is currently closed on Mondays, open from Tuesday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The number to order ahead of dining and for takeout orders is (903)-630-1655 and the restaurant is located at 1415 E. Erwin St. in Tyler. You can also search for them on Facebook under ‘LasTres Reinas’.