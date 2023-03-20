ATHENS — Don’t try to make plans with the Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals during the fourth week of March, because their calendar is already booked.
The Lady Cardinals have reservations for Lubbock (previously Salina, Kansas) for this week every year.
Trinity Valley will be making its 28th appearance overall and 16th consecutive trip to the NJCAA Women’s Basketball National Tournament.
“When you’re at Trinity Valley, it’s expected,” Trinity Valley head women’s basketball coach Precious Ivy said. “If you look around this gym that’s we’re in now, there’s banners and trophies. It’s a pleasure to be part of this tradition. And we’re keeping this culture up. Our goal is to hang another banner.”
The Lady Cardinals would have possibly received a bid to the national tournament regardless of what happened in the Region XIV Tournament Championship game against then No. 3 Blinn. But they didn’t want to chance it.
Down 37-23 at halftime, Trinity Valley stormed back in the second half thanks to an aggressive defense and rallied for a 67-65 win over Blinn.
“Going into the locker room, we knew it was going to take a lot, but we were willing to work together,” sophomore Makiyah McCollister said. “It came down to no second chance opportunities and rebounding. Coming out, we knew we had to play harder in order to come back.”
“It really was our defense,” sophomore Kaila Kelley said. “Defense wins games. We got steals and rebounds, and then we executed our plays to score. Defense really helped our momentum and got us back in the game.”
Ivy takes pride in her team being a strong defensive unit.
“As everyone knows, defense wins championships, and rebounding does as well,” Ivy said. “I think we know who we are, and we just have to execute that for four quarters. We have to lock down on the defensive side even more than we have. I think our stats say something that we’ve kept people under 59 points per game, and we would like to knock off a few more of those points and just stay lockdown defenders.”
Along with defense, depth has been a key for the Lady Cardinals.
“We played with eight players last year,” McCollister said. “By that time, our bodies were worn down. This year, having 12, I think we’ll have a better chance to win it.”
“The depth is different,” Ivy said. “We have multiple everything. And a team is nothing but a puzzle. So I think we have the necessary pieces to be successful this year at the national tournament even more than last year.”
The Lady Cardinals are back in the national tournament, where they hold a record of 78-23. Trinity Valley has eight national championships (1994, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2012, 2013, 2014). The Lady Cardinals finished second in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021.
The Lady Cardinals (31-2) are the three seed and will take on either No. 14 McLennan or No. 19 Murray State at 5 p.m. Friday at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock. The game between McLennan and Murray State is set for 10 a.m. Thursday. The national tournament begins on Wednesday.
“We’re not going to change anything that we’re doing,” Ivy said. “We’re going to check it up, and I think these ladies are up for the challenge. They’re focused and they’re ready. They’re excited, but I don’t want them to be too excited. I just want them to settle down and realize there’s more basketball to be played.”
Trinity Valley’s roster includes 5-10 freshman guard Lydie Mwamba (Philadelphia), 5-6 sophomore guard Makiyah McCollister (Athens), 5-10 freshman guard Emani Jenkins (Dallas), 6-2 sophomore forward Ashanti Barnes (Norfolk, Virginia), 5-10 freshman guard Pashonnay Johnson (West Monroe, Louisiana), 6-0 sophomore forward Chimera Iloanya (Tampa, Florida), 6-1 sophomore forward Lafaedria Green (Monroe, Louisiana), 5-9 sophomore guard Abby Cater (Fort Washington, Maryland), 5-10 sophomore forward Destinee McDowell (Cedar Hill), 5-8 sophomore guard Kaila Kelley (Duncanville), 5-7 sophomore guard Briana Peguero (Houston) and 5-5 sophomore guard Khya Hough (Manhattan, New York). Previous Ivy is the head coach, and her assistant coaches are Jashae Lee and Christalah Lyons.