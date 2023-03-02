Martin’s Mill fans know the drill. Get to Highway 31 and go west and then go south on Interstate 35.
They’ve been doing it for years — 16 of the past 18 to be exact.
From 2006-14, the trip was to Austin, which hosted the UIL State Basketball Tournament. The Lady Mustangs advanced to state in all but one of those years (missing in 2014 — the final year the event was held at the Frank Erwin Center).
In 2015, the state tournament moved a little farther south on Interstate 35 to the Alamodome in San Antonio. And the Lady Mustangs immediately rejoined the party and have been back all but one time since (missing in 2020).
“Martin’s Mill is spoiled because they go to state a lot,” first-year Martin’s Mill head girls basketball coach Jay Bruce said. “But that doesn’t make it easy. It’s tough. There’s a lot of pressure at Martin’s Mill. They expect to go to state every year. But they still do a great job of celebrating it. Because it’s a great accomplishment, and it means a tremendous amount to us.”
Even in a year where Martin’s Mill was the perceived underdog — Tenaha was considered the favorite by most — and with a new coaching staff and players filling new roles with new teammates, it still found a way to back to the state’s final four for a third consecutive year.
“We have a tough region,” Bruce said. “Tenaha is one of the best teams in the state. LaPoynor is a tough opponent, as well, Lovelady also. We had a tough region and we had to get through adversity throughout the season. The team grew throughout the year. And when it came down to it, we knew we were ready to perform and win. It means everything to myself, Coach (Ryan) Dollar and Coach (Joanna) Daniel as a coaching staff. It’s been awesome. We have a great staff and great kids.”
The Lady Mustangs (31-6) are back at the state tournament for the 17th time overall where they will take on Lipan (33-3) in the Class 2A semifinals at 8:30 a.m. Friday inside the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Lipan is also familiar with reaching the state tournament. The Lady Indians are making their 10th trip overall and eighth since 2011, though they missed out in 2022.
“It’s absolute powerhouses,” Bruce said. “These are two powerhouse programs at the small-school level. They’ve been 10 times, most of them recently. And Martin’s Mill has been 17, most in the last couple of decades. These two programs have consistently been in the mix.”
Lipan actually defeated Martin’s Mill 44-39 in the 2021 championship game.
And for Bruce, when he took the Slocum boys to the state tournament for the first time in 2009, the semifinal opponent was Lipan. Slocum won that game 59-47 and then took a 45-27 victory over Nazareth to win the state title.
Lipan is ranked No. 3 in the state and just knocked off previously unbeaten and No. 1 Nocona in the regional final, 50-36. The Lady Indians’ last loss came on Dec. 29, 2022, to Elizabethtown Seton (Maryland), 50-41, in the KSA Holiday Tournament in Kissimmee, Florida. The Lady Indians defeated Lake Beuna Vista (Florida), 87-12, and Elizabethtown (Kentucky), 57-37, in the tournament. The other two losses for Lipan came consecutively to Glen Rose (51-36) and Martin’s Mill (49-45).
“They’re well-coached and they have great players all over the floor,” Bruce said. “It will be tough. They’ve got threats everywhere, which makes it tough to guard. We have to play great defense … and make a lot of shots.”
Defense has been a big reason Martin’s Mill has made it to this point. Since the start of 2023 — 15 games — the Lady Mustangs have allowed an opponent to reach the 30-point mark just three times — LaPoynor twice (34 both times) and Tenaha (32). And Tenaha averaged 68.1 points per game this season.
“The kids have bought into playing defense,” Bruce said. “Coach Dollar does the defense for us and demands a lot of things of them. It took some time, learning and buying in to the way he wants it done. We have evolved as a team defensively throughout the season. We have a great defense now, and it’s hard for teams to score against us.”
For the season, Martin’s Mill is holding opponents to 29.2 points per contest.
Players for the Lady Mustangs are sophomore guard Mattie Dollar, senior guard Zoey Venrick, sophomore guard Braleigh Whitus, junior guard Kate Lindsey, freshman guard Alli Vaughan, sophomore forward Ruthie Mein, senior guard Mattie Burns, sophomore guard Giselle Marin, senior forward Libby Rogers, freshman forward Whitney Moss and senior guard Kim Adams. The head coach is Jay Bruce, and assistant coaches are Joanna Daniel and Ryan Dollar. The support staff includes managers Lane Dollar, Jean Roach, Kara Nixon, Brilen Butcher, McKenna Wise and Lanna Tschirhart; statisticians Brett Ramsey, Mollie Daniel and Carrie Jenkins; and Greg Jenkins on video.
The winner of Friday’s semifinal will face either Gruver (29-5) or Hearne (33-8) in the Class 2A final at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.