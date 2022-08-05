Multiple law enforcement agencies from across Texas joined family and friends Friday at Green Acres Baptist Church to honor and remember a fallen Smith County sheriff's deputy.
Lorenzo Bustos, 29, was killed in the line of duty on July 29 after Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said he was hit by an intoxicated driver on State Highway 155.
Bustos is remembered for his bright smile, selfless love for others, dedication to his career, and most of all, the deep love he had for his family.
His family will remember his "bigger than life personality, sense of humor, deep family commitment, and continual love. His brothers and sisters in blue will remember his moral standards, high ethics, investigative knowledge, unmatched expertise and his dedication to serving others," Bustos' obituary reads.
A sea of officers and loved ones of Bustos filled the church as they paid their respects. There were both smiles and tears, as they remembered moments spent with Bustos.
Gloria Bustos, the deputy’s wife, spoke during the indoor service as she remembered her 13-year relationship with the love of her life. Together they had their children, Hunter, Emma and Jacob.
Gloria and Lorenzo met during high school in 2009. The high school sweethearts married in November 2011.
“My dad gave him such a hard time at first, but he didn’t care because he wanted to be with me; we were inseparable,” she said. “He was a loving father to our kids who always taught them good morals but most importantly, he was a great husband, my best friend, my everything. We love you so much, and don't worry, I got it from here."
Gloria remembered how she and her husband would stay up late and talk for hours, how they would sing songs together with Bustos holding her hand and how they would dance to their favorite song, "Stand by Me" by Mickey Gilley.
When Gloria and Lorenzo found out they were expecting their first child, Hunter, she said her father asked what he would do to support the family. Lorenzo Bustos said he would become the “greatest” law enforcement officer.
Bustos started his path toward his law enforcement career in 2012 working at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a corrections officer. He was promoted to a sergeant four years later. In 2019, he went through the East Texas Police Academy, working full-time at the prison and attending classes at night.
He went on to work for the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, then the Henderson County Police Department before calling the Smith County Sheriff's Department home. He was with the department for about five months and was on his last shift of training the night he was killed.
“He was trying to be better, trying to better the world by combating one bad guy at a time,” Gloria said. “Lorenzo left us too soon, the only thing we can do now is remember him and trust God.”
Sheriff Smith said law enforcement is "a duty we have been called to do by a higher being."
“Deputy Bustos is carrying the cause of justice to the grave and deserves not only our respect but our heartfelt gratitude and affection,” Smith said. “He made the supreme sacrifice and demonstrated devotion to the fundamental values of decency that are so essential to the well being of American life.”
Smith said he will remember Bustos as a deputy who loved his job and always exemplified the law enforcement agency code of ethics.
In a message to Bustos’ parents, Smith thanked them for raising an exceptional young man who was devoted to his family.
A separate outdoor service was also part of the deputy’s funeral.
The service consisted of a wall of honor with honor guards and uniformed law enforcement personnel from various agencies, a 21-gun salute, the playing of Taps, a flyover by the Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, flag presentation to Bustos' wife and a final radio call.
Bustos was escorted by marked patrol vehicles to the Tyler Memorial Funeral Home after the funeral. The city closed several streets in order for the procession, in which loved ones, officers and members of the community lined the streets in support.
Smith said that Bustos’ family can rest assured that the sheriff's office will be there for anything they need from this day forward.
Officer David Hogan, a Tyler native working for the Plano Police Department Honor Guard, said it is always important to honor a fallen hero who gave his life in the line of duty.
“It’s very disheartening, we know what we get into when we accept this job,” Hogan said. “We know there might be a time when we might not be able to make it home.”
Bustos was highly loved not only by his family and fellow officers but also by his friends.
Jessie Ruiz, a former middle school and high school classmate, said he will remember Bustos as an honest man who always had a smile on his face.
“There is absolutely nothing bad to say about him,” Ruiz said. “He always put his family before everything, you could tell how much he loved his children.”
During their time in middle school, Ruiz and Bustos used to go fishing together. Bustos was an "outdoor enthusiast" who also enjoyed hunting, camping and kayaking, his obituary read.
Ruiz said during those fishing adventures, he got to know the real Lorenzo Bustos, a man who would never let you down.
“He always prioritized what other people wanted over what he wanted,” Ruiz said. “He loved to protect others and whenever you were in need, he would do the impossible to help you out.”
Bustos, unit 37 at Smith County Sheriff’s Office, was given a final radio call during the last minutes of the memorial services.
“All stations, Deputy Lorenzo Bustos with the Smith County Sheriff's Office is out of service and forever off duty,” an officer said in the radio call. “Thank you Deputy Bustos for your faithful service to the state of Texas and citizens of Smith County.”