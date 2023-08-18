It is time to forget the brutal heat of the last few weeks and start looking ahead.
Texas hunting and fishing licenses are on sale, and the good news is that there has not been a price increase. Along with the licenses it is now less than two weeks before the first fall hunting season opens.
The tradition has been that the hunting year begins Sept. 1 with dove season. The season opening is set by the federal migratory bird hunting calendar.
Dove season is the perfect way to open the hunting year. In good years the birds are plentiful, hunts are relatively inexpensive, they are low-key, social events, and a good chance to get into the hunting mindset in advance of deer season.
This year looks like a possible rebound season for those hunters who have struggled the last year or two, depending on the impact of July and August’s hot temperatures.
With about 300,000 hunters in good years, dove hunting is a big deal in Texas. The state accounts for about 30% of the total nationwide mourning dove harvest and 87% of the white-winged dove harvest.
Last year’s statewide mourning dove count was the lowest in the 16 years that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has done a dove population estimate. The estimated 19.8 million birds were some 47% down from the all-time high of 37.5 million in 2016.
The good news is there has been a rebound this year and the count is 44% higher than 2022 at 28.3 million. This year’s count is also slightly above the long-term average.
“This spring was just about perfect for nesting birds, with consistent moisture and relatively cool temperatures across most of the state, and good habitat conditions persisted through the first half of the summer, though things are drying out bad now,” said Owen Fitzsimmons, TPWD’s dove program leader.
Fitzsimmons added nesting activity around the state was high during the peak breeding months of May and June, but fell off in July. Still biologists working survey traps were seeing a surge of young birds in early August.
“Doves are well-adapted to nesting in high temperatures and can actually keep eggs cooler than the ambient air, so I don’t think the heat has stopped them from doing what they do best,” he explained.
To cope with the heat Fitzsimmons said the birds often feed earlier and later and then rest in heavy cover during the heat of the day. They also typically end nesting activity in August.
“So even though it’s been a brutal summer, I think we had the right conditions at the right time to see good reproductive success this year,” Fitzsimmons said.
White-winged doves, once strictly residents of the Rio Grande Valley began breaking out to locations around the state in the 1980s, have matched their historical high count of 11.7 million, up 20% from 2022 and 19% above the long-term average.
Unlike mourning dove that are primarily found in rural areas, whitewings have become urban residents with 85% living in towns and cities. Ironically only about 23% of the state’s whitewing population still resides in South Texas. The Oaks and Prairie region in the central portion of the state, which includes the metro areas of San Antonio, Austin, Waco, Dallas-Fort Worth and Abilene, is home to the largest number of the birds.
However, no matter what the numbers are opening day success comes down to location, location, location. Depending on water and food one region of the state can be better than another, and the breakdown gets even smaller from county to county and field to field.
“Luckily, we had really good annual forb growth coming out of the spring, and most of the sunflowers and other annuals were mature enough that they should have seeded out already or be close to it, so food should still be available across the area in early September, despite the dry conditions. But most of Central Texas is now classified as in extreme or exceptional drought conditions. If we don’t get any rain in the next few weeks, water may be the biggest factor in finding birds when the season starts,” Fitzsimmons said.
That creates another unique situation. As much as the landscape needs rain, if it comes too close to opening day it could hurt hunters getting into fields. If it is too much and too cool it could begin a migration. In that case hunters in the North Zone may have to wait until mid-September or later when the first wave of migrants starts arriving in the state for good hunts.
The season runs Sept. 1-Nov. 13 and Dec. 17-Jan. 1 in the North Zone, Sept. 1-Oct. 30 and Dec. 17-Jan. 25 in the Central and Sept. 14-Oct. 30 and Dec. 17-Jan. 22 in the South.
The White-Winged Dove Zone season in the Rio Grand Valley is open Sept. 2-4 and Sept. 9-11.
Hunters must have a 2023-24 Texas hunting license and migratory game bird stamp, along with HIP certification to legally hunt doves.