The entrance to University of the Southwest is seen on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Andy Brosig/The Hobbs Daily News-Sun via AP)