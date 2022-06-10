Triple-digit temperatures are around the corner, and air conditioning units are going to experience high demand. Local companies encourage customers to properly maintain their units and follow best practices to ensure they work effectively when they're needed most.

Temperatures are expected to go over 100 degrees this weekend and drop only slightly to high 90s all next week before what is forecast to be yet another triple-digit weekend.

According to AC experts, it is of great importance to take time and check that everything is working properly with your unit. Local companies are receiving a high number of calls for service and it might take longer to receive assistance if needed.

Todd Green, owner of ETR Air Conditioning and Heating in Tyler, said during summer months the company has a very congested schedule, as about 200 service calls come in per day. Even as a large air conditioning contractor in East Texas, Green said they are only available to take between 40 and 60 calls per day.

“If you have a contract with our company, you’re priority and go top of the list, then we take people that are calling in from the general public,” Green said.

Part of the reason why they take that number of calls is because equipment manufacturers are very limited on inventory. Green said if an AC unit goes down and needs replacing, customers might not get necessarily what they want but instead what’s available.

To avoid these situations, the company says customers need to be educated on how to properly use their units and remember that upkeep is essential.

“People forget that air conditioners are machines, and a machine has to be maintained,” Green said. “As long as they’re running they don’t pay attention to it, but it has to be maintained just like a car.”

Bradley McCoy, ETR quality control specialist and trainer, provided some technical recommendations for people to follow to keep their AC units working in optimal conditions.

“First recommendation and probably the most important would be to clean your filters a couple of times per year,” he said. “We also recommend making sure your condenser coils are clean, fabric cools clean and condensate drains flushed.”

Staying on top of these areas is key, but knowing the ideal temperature for the thermostat is important as well.

Green said for triple digit temperatures, it is ideal to keep the thermostat between 72 and 76 degrees in order to not demand too much from a unit’s compressor.

“If you try to set your thermostat at 70 when it is 102 degrees outside, the temperature will only get to around 76 degrees inside,” he said. “If you do this, you’re only wasting electricity, money and affecting the way the unit operates by trying to demand more out of it when it gets hotter.”

Another quick piece of advice given by Green is to avoid obstructing the vents where the air comes out. This damages the return filter from the inside and can cause further damages in the unit.

“If you have furniture, laundry machines or a chair blocking the vent, we recommend you move it to let the air come out and avoid damages,” he said.

One final recommendation provided by experts was to download smart thermostat apps where you can control the temperature of your thermostat if you’re out of town. These applications provide users the ability to shut the system off and regulate the temperature and mode of the thermostat.

Due to how dangerous it can be for people to be exposed to high temperatures, McCoy said if an AC unit is down, the best solution is to leave it alone and turn on the fan while you wait for assistance from a professional.

“Safety is first, so we do recommend customers who are having issues to try to get fresh air,” he said. “We’re really busy during this time of the year, but we will go above and beyond to help customers when needed.”