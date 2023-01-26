Beau Trahan knows his way around both sides of the football, both as a player and a coach.
Now, the former Texas High school football coach who has spent the past 15 years at the collegiate level is coming to Tyler.
Trahan was approved by the Tyler ISD board of trustees as the new head football coach at Tyler Legacy High School during a special board meeting on Thursday morning.
This will be Trahan’s first experience as a head football coach.
Trahan comes to Legacy after spending the past seven years at the University of Tulsa. Trahan was the quarterbacks coach at Tulsa and in July 2021, he was promoted to the role of passing game coordinator.
Trahan played for the University of Texas from 1999-2002. He went to Texas as a quarterback but moved to safety, and he was a team captain for the 2002 season. As a collegiate quarterback, he completed his only pass attempt for one yard, and he carried the ball seven times for 45 yards and two touchdowns. In 1999, he had six tackles and two recovered fumbles on defense. In 2000, Trahan recorded 15 tackles. In 2001, he had 31 tackles. In 2002, Trahan had 12 tackles and blocked a kick.
Trahan was a graduate assistant at Texas in 2003, coaching defensive backs and special teams.
In 2004, Trahan went to the University of Houston as an offensive graduate assistant coach, coaching tight ends and special teams.
Trahan went to the high school level from 2005-08. He was the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator under his father, Warren “Bull” Trahan, who posted a record of 200-136-4 from 1981-2012 as the head coach at Cy-Fair, Bay City and Dickinson.
Trahan then spent eight seasons at Baylor University. In his final two years, he was the assistant athletic director/high school recruiting coordinator.
At Tulsa, Trahan coached Tulsa’s all-time leading passer, Dane Evans, who threw for 11,680 yards. He also coached Zach Smith, who threw for 5,226 yards in two seasons. The 2016 offense set an NCAA record by becoming the first Division I FBS program to have a 3,000-yard passer, two 1,000-yard rushers and two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season.
Tulsa went 5-7 this past season and threw for 3,278 yards with 27 touchdowns.
In a 2019 story by Mike Forman of the Victoria Advocate, it said “Beau Trahan, who will turn 40 in March, won’t say no to someday coaching on the high school level. But at the moment, he’s enjoying where he’s at.”
“I love college football,” Trahan said. “I don’t want to say I’ll never get back in high school because I absolutely love high school football. That’s where I started, got to coach with my dad and grew up in the high school game on Friday nights. That’s something that’s always intrigued me. Right now, I’m still fairly young and I like the hustle and getting out and recruiting part, the developmental part and the fast pace of college football is a fun game.”
On Thursday, Trahan made his return to the high school level for the first time since 2008.
Trahan and his wife, Lauren, have two daughters, Abigail and Anne.