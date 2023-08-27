An event Saturday at Bergfeld Park in Tyler aimed to spread awareness of mental health treatment options — especially for youth.
East Texas Crisis Center and Next Step Community Solutions teamed for Family Fun Day at the park.
“We just wanted people to come out and learn about all the great services that are provided to the youth and children in East Texas and also have a fun time while doing so,” said Jeremy Flowers, director of marketing and public relations at the East Texas Crisis Center.
The event featured vendors such as the Tyler Public Library, For the Silent, Texas Workforce Solutions, East Texas Crisis Center, Next Step Community Solutions, Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas and more.
“All of them are crucial in some way, in the way that they work with kids because all of these services are very needed,” Flowers said. “I think it’s a really awesome opportunity that all of the organizations wanted to participate in a family fun day to raise awareness and just let the East Texas community know that we’re here and help is available.”
Flowers worked with Joseph Byrum, director of prevention for Next Step Community Solutions, as well as other organizations to plan the event.
“We knew there needed to be food trucks. We knew there needed to be games, lots of free resources for the community,” Byrum said. “So we just met on a regular basis and kind of divvied out the work to everyone, and everyone really came together on that planning committee and made it happen.
“We decided on a health fair that would bring out families — something that was fun,” Byrum said.
The event included a DJ and food truck as well as games and children’s activities.
“I had seen this posted on Facebook and saw that it was a family event, so I wanted to bring my kids out,” said Anita Daniels, a mother of two young girls. “I think it’s great they’re promoting mental health awareness.”
Daniels majored in criminal justice and said she often saw the toll of anxiety on today’s youth.
“That’s part of the deal when it comes to the community — everybody needs help and the strength that will keep us going throughout the day,” she said. “I think it’s very important even starting at an early age.”
Mental health is often a hot topic in the community because there is a stigma surrounding the issue, something many of the organizations present at Saturday’s event hope to curb.
“Not everyone who seeks mental health services is going through a crisis,” Byrum said. “Sometimes they just kind of need a little bit of help to deal with their anxiety and stress, but we want it to be as normal as seeking normal health care. ... if you’re going through a mental health crisis or if you just need a little bit of help, we want you to see someone or talk to somebody about that.”
The goal of mental awareness for many organizations is to reduce the stigma and provide as many resources as needed.
“I hope people take from these resources that they can have and take home and plug into once this event is over,” Byrum said.
He encourages children not to be afraid to talk to people, especially their parents — and for parents not to be afraid to reach out for services.
“I hope that the parents of the youth will have resources that they can turn to if their children are going through a crisis or need a little bit of help,” Byrum said. “There’s a lot of anxiety and stress that’s tied up to being young and growing up and trying to find yourself in this world.”
“I’m really happy with the turnout,” Flowers said. “I’m just really happy that we can provide this opportunity to raise awareness and create a fun environment for children in East Texas and for the East Texas community overall.”