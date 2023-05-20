Nursing homes, hospice groups and senior service providers celebrated National Skilled Nursing Care Week on Friday at Bergfeld Park with vendor booths, live music and food trucks.
"Being in the nursing field or the medical field, in general, is hard. You're dealing with sick people; you're dealing with people who are hurting and in pain." said Brittany Shepard, Visiting Angels community liaison. “When you're in pain, your reaction can be good or negative. They get the brunt of all of that, and so Skilled Nursing Week is a week to shout them out and support them.”
National Skilled Nursing Week, from May 14 through May 20, is a time dedicated to celebrating the role caregivers, support staff, administration and management play in providing nursing care to seniors and individuals with disabilities.
Mayor Don Warren showed his support with a proclamation. He mentioned how skilled nursing care has a meaningful place in his heart as his mother was in homecare, said Sabrina Wrinkle, The Heights activity director.
"Those people do the work and put in a lot of hours…They have a heart to be in that field," Wrinkle said. "It's wonderful that all these people came out and shared their hearts."
People can support skilled nursing communities by showing them they're appreciated with spoken or written words of affirmation, flowers or a simple token of gratitude, Shepard said.
"It was a beautiful day, and hopefully, we will do this again," Wrinkle said. "I plan on it being an annual thing."