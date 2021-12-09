Children put on their best Grinch outfits and came out to ETX Brewing Co. in downtown Tyler on Thursday for a Merry Grinchmas event.
Four-year-old Lorelai Cummins was screaming with excitement as she stood in line and has been looking forward to meeting the Grinch all week, according to her mother, Rebekah Cummins.
With fear of stating that she may like the Grinch more than Santa Claus, Lorelai admitted she loves him and was excited to see him.
“I just like him because he’s so nice to people and he stole Christmas but I like him,” she said. “I told him I want a princess computer, a Mickey phone, and a ballet doll and my sister wants a baby doll.”
Her mother, Rebekah, said her daughters always look forward to the holiday season and was happy ETX Brewing Co. hosted this event.
“We’re excited to be here. I’m so happy that ETX Brewery brought Grinch back, because he makes them so happy,” Rebekah Cummins said.
Will Krafve, ETX Brewing Co. Special Projects Manager, mentioned that the restaurant will be hosting another free holiday photo opportunity with Santa Claus from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in partnership with SPCA.