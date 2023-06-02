Partnering with the SPCA of East Texas, ETX Brewing Co. hosted its monthly Pints and Pups on Thursday.
Whether the pups were hoping for a chip to drop to the ground while their humans had a refreshing pint of beer or just avoiding interaction altogether, it was a fun time had by all.
It was a time for people to get together and hang out with other animal lovers for a good cause to raise funds for SPCA of East Texas and donate much needed supplies.
A portion of every beer sold was donated to SPCA of East Texas.
The event is held monthly on the first Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at ETX Brewing.