East Texas Communities Foundation awarded twenty-one graduating Tyler Independent School District High School students with scholarships combining for a total value of $305,750.
Early College High School:
- Nayeli Carrillo
Mark W. Allen Memorial Scholarship - awarded to students planning to major in communications at a school in the University of Texas System.
Seeber Tyler ISD Scholarship - awarded to Tyler ISD students.
Wayne and Margie Morrison Scholarship - awarded to graduating Smith County seniors attending an East Texas college or university.
- Carla Andazola
Gladys and Thomas "T.B." Stewart Scholarship - supporting graduating high school seniors from Smith County schools.
Betty and Roy Erickson Scholarship - awarded to students demonstrating an exceptional academic record.
- Alanah Ervin
Retail Merchants Association of Tyler Scholarship - awarded to students majoring in business.
- Zayda Montes
Faulconer Scholarship - awarded to a female minority student graduating TISD.
- Antonia Tovar
Retail Merchants Association of Tyler Scholarship - awarded to students majoring in business.
Tyler High School:
- Jovanka Diaz
Donald Scott Cooper Nursing Foundation Scholarship - awarded to students seeking a nursing degree.
Jacqueline M. Braithwaite Scholarship for Nursing at Tyler Junior College - awarded to students seeking a nursing degree from Tyler Junior College.
- Alyana Trujillio
Sammy Joe & Martha Jean Calhoun Family Scholarship for Disability Studies - awarded to students majoring in a field focusing on the care of mentally or physically impaired individuals.
Tyler Legacy High School:
- Amy Knarr
Betty and Roy Erickson Scholarship - awarded to students demonstrating an exceptional academic record.
Frederick Michael Nachman Scholarship - awarded to students attending University of Texas Austin majoring in business.
Gary Neel Memorial Scholarship - awarded to students attending University of Texas Austin.
Retail Merchants Association of Tyler Scholarship - awarded to students majoring in business.
- Aubrey Sheffield
Tyler Citizen's Police Academy Alumni Association Scholarship - awarded to the dependent of a Tyler Police Department employee.
- Austin Beckham
Retail Merchants Association of Tyler Scholarship - awarded to students majoring in business.
- Colton Edelman
Edna Faulk Haberle Visual Arts Scholarship - awarded to students majoring in the visual arts.
Partners in Arts Scholarship - awarded to a Smith County student actively participating in performing or visual arts.
- Devon Gibson
Retail Merchants Association of Tyler Scholarship - awarded to students majoring in business.
- Hannah Smith
Betty and Roy Erickson Scholarship - awarded to students demonstrating an exceptional academic record.
Pasha Zapolsky Memorial Scholarship - awarded to Smith County students active in competitive soccer and devotion to their Christian faith.
Retail Merchants Association of Tyler Scholarship - awarded to students majoring in business.
Tim King Scholarship - awarded to students attending University of Texas Austin.
- Isabella Trimble
Sammy Joe & Martha Jean Calhoun Family Scholarship for Disability Studies - awarded to students majoring in a field focusing on the care of mentally or physically impaired individuals.
- Ja’Nayan Manning
Retail Merchants Association of Tyler Scholarship - awarded to students majoring in business.
- Justin Hayes
Sammy Joe & Martha Jean Calhoun Family Scholarship for Ministerial Studies - awarded to students majoring in fields related to ministerial studies.
- Michalah Garrett
Leslie Reid Memorial Scholarship - awarded to female students active in horse show activities.
- Nathaniel Crockett
Barbara Bass Community College Scholarship - awarded to a TISD student.
Faulconer Scholarship - awarded to male minority students graduating TISD.
Reuland & Barnart Orthodontics Scholarship - for students majoring in healthcare related fields.
- Rushil Sajjan
Betty and Roy Erickson Scholarship - awarded to students demonstrating an exceptional academic record.
David G. and Jacqueline M. Braithwaite Scholarship in Chemistry - awarded to students majoring in chemistry.
Lauren Lewis Memorial Scholarship - awarded to students enrolling at Texas A&M University.
Sidney Moughon Texas A&M Scholarship - awarded to students enrolling at Texas A&M University.
- Taylor Kimbro
Citizen's 1st Bank / Perkins Family Foundation State Employees' Children's Scholarship - awarded to the child of an employee of the state of Texas.
- Valeria Rodriguez
Gladys and Thomas "T.B." Stewart Scholarship - supporting graduating high school seniors from Smith County schools.
Sidney Moughon Texas A&M Scholarship - awarded to students enrolling at Texas A&M University.
East Texas East Texas Communities Foundation is a nonprofit corporation serving 32 counties in East Texas. The Foundation distributed $12.3 million in grants in 2022 and currently manages over $115 million in over 430 unique charitable funds which support non-profit organizations and student scholarships.
The Foundation, which was formed in 1989, has awarded over $138 million in grants and scholarships since its inception. Philanthropy builds community and changes lives. East Texas Communities Foundation supports philanthropy by offering simple ways for donors to achieve their charitable goals.
Visit ETCF.org for more information.