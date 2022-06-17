An emergency landing of a plane at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport on Friday went smoothly, as no one was injured and air traffic was affected for only a few minutes.
Air traffic control staff at the airport were notified that an inbound aircraft had to perform an emergency landing at around 10 a.m. Friday morning.
The pilot called the control tower asking for assistance as the plane was experiencing difficulties with the propulsion of one of the engines. He was able to land safely at 10:20 a.m.
“The pilot was able to bring the aircraft down to a stop and clear the runway,” Airport Manager Steve Thompson said. “There was nothing unusual with the actual approach to the field and the overall landing.”
The private aircraft was a twin engine jet heading to Tyler with no other passengers besides from the pilot. His identity was not revealed by airport officials for security reasons.
The pilot was able to park the plane and took it to a hangar after landing. He was then able to leave on his own accord with no injuries reported.
As soon as air traffic control was notified of the emergency landing, they acted quickly in notifying other aircrafts that were scheduled to land at that time. Thompson said other planes were told to delay their routine and remain in the air until it was safe to land at the airport’s main runway.
“The traffic was only affected for a matter of minutes to make sure no other inbound aircraft would cause him to have any delay in getting to the runway,” he said. “Air traffic control gave the pilot priority to make sure he was able to come directly and not have any delays that could put him in danger.”
Even though the landing was described as uneventful by Thompson, he said it was the ideal scenario to test the airport staff and the City of Tyler Fire Department.
Additional resources also arrived at the airport to provide support in case it was needed. Thompson credited them for their response and for their fast arrival.
For future possible situations, he said the airport has two equipped firefighting pieces ready to be used for aircraft response. He also said the air traffic control tower is available to sequence aircrafts and help them deal with emergencies.
“I want to highlight that our airport is extremely equipped to deal with these situations and even bigger ones if they were to develop,” he said.
Further information about the landing will be released by airport officials.