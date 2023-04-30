Christians of all walks of life came together Saturday at Empowerment Ministries’ annual Praise Fest at the Reformation House of Prayer in Tyler.
"This is our way of bringing the body of Christ together through different types of music and culture for one day," said Stanley Cofer, event coordinator.
The Praise Fest is usually held in the Square, but with inclement weather possible, it was moved inside the Reformation House of Prayer off Clinic Drive in Tyler.
Since 2015, Empowerment Ministries has held the Praise Event for gospel musicians from all genres and denominations to come together.
The ministry is not a church but acts more of an outreach to get in touch with more Christians outside the four walls of a church, Cofer said.
“We serve the body of Christ; we’re non-denominational,” he said. “We don’t discriminate. We don’t have a set like Baptists, Methodists, Presbyterian or Pentecostal. We just say Christian.”
Drexell Frederick, whose husband is a pastor at Maranatha Praise Center and was the M.C. of the event, says it was time for the world to hear from Christians again.
“We have been silent for too long … with all the turmoil going on in the world, we need to bring back the awareness of how great our God is,” she said. “We don’t see black and white … the only race that exists is the human race. We came together as brothers and sisters to celebrate the glory of our God.”
Alex Mclean of Grace Alone Church performed with other musicians from his church.
“The Praise Fest is simply a deliverance from different denominations, different backgrounds under one roof to give our praise,” Mclean said. “Every year it gets better.”
This is the first year Grace Alone Church has participated.
As a worship leader and a recording artist, Mclean says it’s up to God as to what they sing.
“I normally ask the Lord, ‘What would you like for me to say,’ and I look for songs that will touch my heart,” he said. “I just pray that everyone that’s coming tonight that they allow God to touch their heart.”