To overcome the “significant” labor shortages in the Tyler area, businesses need to offer candidates the ability to grow and move into their next position, an economist said.
Rich Froeschle, senior labor market economist for Texas State Technical College, spoke Thursday during the 2022 East Texas Employment Survey luncheon at Green Acres Crosswalk Conference Center in Tyler. During the event, the results of the survey conducted by Express Employment Professionals was also released.
“Labor shortages are significant in Tyler, and that’s a challenge — to find the kind of labor the businesses need to not only staff up but to expand,” Froeschle said.
He said among the leading causes of the shortages are a mismatch of skills, workplace safety, demographics and a reduction in the number of foreign workers being hired.
The luncheon included the presentation of informational graphics from the labor survey, sponsored by the chambers of commerce of several East Texas cities, that had responses from 1,151 businesses and employees.
According to the survey, the primary challenges businesses anticipate during the next 12 months include engaging and retaining current employees, filling vacant positions and disruptions in the supply chain.
Eric Jontra, president and founder Tyler-based music-solutions company CMC Neptune, said his business has struggled to hire qualified people since the COVID-19 pandemic. Jontra said he attended the luncheon to identify the factors that are keeping his company from getting the applicants is seeks.
“Our company is growing, but we’re really struggling to get applicants,” Jontra said. “So, I felt like if I had a better understanding of what is the labor market, we’d have a better idea of how we could perhaps recruit talent.”
Anne Selin said she is senior director of human resources and people strategy with Grace Community of Tyler. The religious organization with an educational focus around the city is experiencing a shortage of teachers, she said. It has about 20 openings between school and church, according to Selin.
“The fact is we are short in labor and have to hire more people,” Selin said. “Coming here helped us reinforce some of what we’ve seen and it validates what we’ve seen, but it also helps understand some of the next steps we can take.”
According to the survey, nearly one-third of current employees are actively seeking another position. The survey showed 32% of employees would consider another opportunity if it arises, 30% are actively looking for opportunities, 26% are not considering another job and 12% are passively looking.
According to the survey, 23% of employers list talent acquisition and retention as their top priority.
Froeschle said companies wanting to hire qualified talent — and to retain it — must aim at giving opportunities that challenge employees but also help them grow and learn, especially to younger Generation Z candidates.
“You have to be able to offer them not just a job, but the ability to grow and move into a next job,” Froeschle said. “The other part is networking, they have to be able to meet other people and find other opportunities because not too many digital workers are interested in staying at the same company for 30 years.”
Events showcasing the survey results are scheduled at other cities across East Texas. The next lunch is set for Friday in Athens.