BULLARD — Emma Lambert’s sophomore season was heating up.
She had a total of nine RBIs in a span of three days in wins over Canton and Van to help the Bullard Lady Panthers improve to a record of 13-3-5 with district play just a few days away.
But then the COVID-19 pandemic forced a stoppage of the 2020 high school softball season. Lambert and the Lady Panthers never got to return to the field, and it was on to next season.
Lambert finished her sophomore campaign with three home runs and a team-high 19 RBIs.
She homered against Whitehouse. She then had another home run against Hallsville, which is playing in the Class 5A state tournament this season. And then on March 10, Lambert went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and six RBIs in a win over Canton. She followed that up by going 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and three RBIs in a win over Van, which ultimately was the Lady Panthers’ final game of the season.
But Lambert still had two years of high school eligibility remaining and a lot of momentum to carry into the offseason as her bat continued to get stronger as the season progressed.
However, as her junior season was approaching, Lambert received some news. She was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy, which is described as “a condition where the chambers of the heart become stiff over time. Though the heart is able to squeeze well, it’s not able to relax between beats normally. This makes it harder for the heart to fill with blood. The blood backs up in the circulatory system.”
That meant Lambert would not be able to continue playing softball like she had been.
“It’s been hard not playing, because I got to practice with them up until the first game of the season and then I couldn’t play at all,” Lambert said. “It was hard because we would have had the opportunity to go far last year, and then this year, I don’t get to play …
“It’s life lessons.”
Lambert was able to be at practices and most games with her team, but when the playoffs began and trips became longer, Lambert was unable to travel with the team.
When Bullard took on Van Alstyne in the Class 4A Region II semifinals, Game 1 was at Whitehouse, and Lambert was able to attend that game.
“It was really hard,” Lambert said. “Whenever they would go play, I would FaceTime some people, so I could watch them play, and there’s a Gamechanger app, so I could see who made good plays.”
Lambert said players would also call her after the game.
“It was nice to hear how happy they were after they won.”
Now that Bullard is headed to the state tournament in Austin, Lambert will get to travel with the team.
“It’s really exciting,” Lambert said. “This is one of the first games that I actually get to travel with them. It’s going to be fun hanging out with all of my friends in Austin and getting to see them play in a big game.”
Bullard head coach Julie Murry said the team is looking forward to having Lambert along for the trip.
“We are so excited to have Emma travel with us,” Murry said. “She is such a big part of our team. I know the girls are going to be so excited to have her with them.”
Lambert’s family is moving to Houston in the next week for her to be closer to her doctors.
On May 24, just two days before Bullard’s regional final series, the Bullard softball community threw a party for Lambert.
“It was just a way to show her how loved she is and how much she should feel supported by us as she goes through this process,” Murry said.
Lambert said she appreciated the gesture.
“It was really nice,” Lambert said. “All of the support they have given me, and all of their parents even came out and took time out of their day to celebrate me.”
Lambert has been placed on the heart transplant list.
“Hopefully soon,” she said.
But first, Lambert will get one final moment with her team.
“I’m excited to watch them all give everything they have,” Lambert said. “It’s exciting to see all of my friends and see them be able to accomplish such big things.”
