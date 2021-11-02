Voters across Texas had the opportunity Tuesday to vote on eight constitutional amendments. And early unofficial results show all eight propositions in position for approval.
Locally, voters had the opportunity to vote on a Smith County Road and Bridge bond, Whitehouse City Council members, and City Council members and a mayor in Overton.
Smith County Road and Bridge Bond
In unofficial returns, the $45 million dollar bond passed with 62.4% of the vote, according to complete and unofficial results provided by the county.
This is the second phase of a road and bridge project in Smith County. The first phase passed in the Nov. 2017 elections with 73% of the vote, improving about 200 miles of roads so far, according to the county.
Phase 2 is estimated to improve 283 more miles of roads. With the completion of both phases, around 483 miles of county roads would be improved.
“I am so excited for the citizens of Smith County,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin said. “The Phase 2 road projects will make such a positive difference for everyone.”
Constitutional Amendments
These proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution were passed as bills in this year’s legislative session. A majority of Texas voters must pass these amendments in this election in order for them to be added to the Constitution.
Current unofficial results as of 10 p.m., with 47% of polling locations statewide reporting, are:
Proposition 1:
84% for, 16% against
This constitutional amendment would allow charitable raffles to be conducted at rodeo venues.
It is proposed that a constitutional amendment be made to allow professional sports team charitable foundations to hold raffles at rodeo venues.
This is currently not allowed because professional rodeos are not defined in the law as a professional sports team.
As such, the amendment would also define “an organization sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association” as a professional sports team.
If this amendment passes, charitable raffles can be held at both professional games and rodeo events.
Proposition
2: 65% for, 35% against
This constitutional amendment would allow a county to issue bonds for the development or redevelopment of infrastructure or transportation in blighted areas (places that show signs of neglect).
The law currently allows incorporated cities and towns to issue bonds for this purpose. If the amendment is passed, counties would also gain authorization to do such.
The amendment would also include that counties which issue bonds for the purpose of transportation improvements cannot pledge more than 65% increase in ad valorem tax revenues to repay bonds.
Ad valorem tax revenue is based on the assessed value of a property, product or service being taxed.
Bonds also cannot be used by the county to construct, operate, maintain or acquire a toll road.
Proposition 3: 62% for, 38% against
This constitutional amendment would prohibit the state and political subdivisions from limiting religious services or organizations.
Passing this new amendment would mean that no laws, rules, orders or proclamations could be made by the state or political subdivisions in regard to religious services or organizations.
During COVID-19 cities including Bexar, Dallas, Denton, El Passo, Harris, Lubbock and more in Texas limited people’s ability to gather at religious services. This amendment prevents this from occurring again.
Proposition 4: 59% for, 41% against
This Constitutional Amendment would change eligibility requirements for some judicial offices.
Those in the offices of justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals and a justice of a court of appeals will be eligible only if they are a practicing lawyer licensed in Texas for 10 years or a practicing lawyer licensed in Texas and a judge on a state or county court for 10 years.
During this time, they cannot have their license revoked, suspended or subject to a probated suspension.
For district judges, the amendment would change the eligibility requirements from a required four years as a practicing lawyer or judge to eight years. During this time their license to practice law can not have been revoked, suspended or subject to a probated suspension.
Proposition 5: 60% for, 40% against
This constitutional amendment would give additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept complaints about those running for judicial office.
The State Commission on Judicial Conduct could also conduct investigations and discipline candidates in the same way they are currently allowed to do so.
They can currently discipline through letters of caution, private or public sanctions, resignation instead of discipline, suspensions, public admonition, public warning or public reprimand.
Proposition 6: 87% for, 13% against
This constitutional amendment would give residents of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities or state supported living centers the right to designate a caregiver for in-person visits.
By amending the constitution, this essential caregiver could not be prohibited from visiting the resident at any time. The Texas State Legislature would also be allowed to provide guidelines for facilities establishing visitation policies and procedures for caregivers.
This amendment is meant to prevent restrictions at these facilities such as those put into place in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. At that time, no non-essential visitors were let into these facilities.
Proposition 7: 86% for, 14% against
This constitutional amendment would allow the surviving spouse, 55 years or older, of a disabled individual to maintain a limit on homestead property taxes upon the time of death if they remain at the homestead.
This tax limit applies to school district property taxes.
To qualify, the individual must also receive disability benefits from the Federal Old-age, Survivors and Disability Insurance Program given by Social Security Administration
Property taxes would not increase in this case from the year the individual qualifies.
A temporary provision would also be put in place to refund taxes to spouses of a disabled individual who died. This would be for the 2020 and 2021 tax years which exceed the amount that should have been paid with the addition of the tax limit.
Proposition 8: 87% for, 13% against
This constitutional amendment would allow for a total or partial homestead property tax exemption for surviving spouses of members of the armed services who were killed or fatally injured in duty.
The current constitution exempts surviving spouses of those who were killed in action. The amendment would include those killed or fatally injured during training or other duties of the military.
Overton
Citizens of Overton voted for the positions of mayor and council places 2, 4 and 3.
Unofficial results appeared to show Curtis Gilbert in the lead for Overton’s mayoral race against Roxanne Richards. Gilbert received 81% in Smith County and 77% of the votes in Rusk County, as of press time, for the majority of votes against Richards who received 13.64% in Smith County and 23% in Rusk County.
Christopher Hall was the only candidate for council place 2 and received 100% of the votes in early voting. Unofficial results for council places 4 and 3 were not ready Tuesday at press time.
Whitehouse
Citizens of Whitehouse are voting for council places 1, 3 and 5.
For council place 1, Zak Briscoe is the only candidate. Early voting results show that he has received 82.07% of votes.
For council place 3, early voting shows John Chambers potentially being elected. Chambers has received 62.76% of votes and Richard Flandera has received 16.55% so far.
For council place 5, Heath Rosenstein was the only candidate and has received 78.62% of votes so far.